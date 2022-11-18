Jayden Clemons’ first flashes at quarterback came on a dirt playground in Temecula, California.
Clemons, a redshirt freshman on the University of Wyoming football team, has very fond memories of his time during recess in elementary school. But Clemons wasn’t the only Division I football player running up the scores during breaks between learning cursive and long division.
In fact, he wasn’t the only kid on that playground who grew up to be a Division I football player in Laramie, Wyoming.
Easton Gibbs, a sophomore linebacker who leads the Cowboys with 88 tackles on the season, spent a good portion of his childhood playing sports with Clemons. The pair terrorized opposing defenses on the playground so badly they had to be separated from playing on the same team all the time.
“During recess, it was always me vs. him,” Clemons said. “If there was ever a time we’d end up on the same team somehow, the opposing team never stood a chance. If you got both of us, it was just an automatic win.”
Clemons and Gibbs were in the same friend group for about four years in elementary school, but Clemons and his family moved from California to Utah shortly before middle school. Little did they know, their time of crossing paths on the football field was far from over.
Months turned to years since Clemons and Gibbs last spoke, but near the end of his high school career, Clemons remembers reaching out to his old friend to catch up with his college recruitment.
“I remember when he was first being recruited, he had offers from Utah State and Wyoming,” Clemons said. “At the time, I had also been talking to Utah State. I asked him what he thought, and we shared a few messages back and forth, but that was it.”
Gibbs ended up committing to the Cowboys, but Clemons’ path took another turn. The quarterback’s recruitment went cold at the end.
“I wasn’t really recruited that much, or really at all, coming out of high school,” Clemons said. “The only offer I had to play collegiate football was as a walk-on offer at the University of Utah. So that’s where I went.”
Utah wasn’t exactly transparent about what position it wanted Clemons to play in his first year on campus. After four months of being a walk-on at quarterback, the coaching staff switched Clemons to safety to utilize his athleticism on the defensive side of the ball.
“I was a safety for about a week, and then I played in the spring game,” Clemons said. “I didn’t know defense like that, but I played all right.”
From safety to quarterback
Clemons had the opportunity of a lifetime to learn about the game of football in Salt Lake City. His first year in college, the Utes played in the Pac-12 championship game before losing to Texas in the Alamo Bowl to finish the season 11-3.
“I learned a lot about football at that time,” Clemons said. “I got a completely different perspective of it and gained a lot of relationships with players that are both still at Utah or in the NFL. I was a part of a really good football team.
“That 2019 team was really good, and being able to see those guys play those games, I just watched and was a fly on the wall, basically. I was able to pick up some of those winning habits they made.”
While Clemons appreciated his time with Utah, he knew safety wasn’t his calling. After his redshirt season, he entered the transfer portal as a quarterback.
“After being a safety for a year or year and a half, I was like, ‘Quarterback is my position,’” Clemons said. “Not that I wasn’t good at safety, but quarterback was for me.
“My situation over there, I didn’t really like it. I was a quarterback in high school, and I didn’t really get an opportunity to prove myself at that position at Utah, so I decided to go somewhere where I’d have the opportunity to do so.”
That somewhere was Laramie.
Clemons was offered a spot as a walk-on at quarterback, an opportunity he took without hesitation. He spent his first year at UW on the scout team before separating himself and earning the Cowboys’ backup quarterback spot going into this season.
“He made his mind up that he was going to become an accurate thrower,” offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said. “That’s the first thing that stood out. I think he can make all of the throws we need him to, but where he separated himself in fall camp was his consistency.
“He took advantage of his opportunities, and he was getting consistent completions. His growth in the run game and in the protection knowledge, that generally takes time, so that’s all the credit in the world to him, because he’s stepped in and dedicated himself to learning it.”
Of course, earning the backup quarterback job meant a scholarship offer along with it.
“I felt very grateful, because it’d been a long time coming,” Clemons said. “It finally felt like my hard work was starting to pay off.”
Clemons played in just one game out of UW’s first nine, going 2-for-2 for 25 yards against San Jose State last month. But as any backup quarterback knows, his number would be called if starter Andrew Peasley ever went down with an injury.
The Cowboys went into last weekend’s Border War with Colorado State needing a win to keep their Mountain West title hopes alive. But a win looked grim after UW fell behind 10-0 early, and Peasley was knocked out of the game and into concussion protocol.
“All I could think about is doing my job and executing it,” Clemons said. “All I could think about was going out there and moving the ball and putting up a touchdown and getting us a score.”
That’s exactly what the redshirt sophomore did.
Clemons found the end zone on a 14-yard scramble to cut the Rams’ lead to 10-7 midway through the second quarter. In the second half, Clemons threw his first career touchdown pass to wide receiver Alex Brown on a 32-yard connection to put UW in the lead 14-13.
Clemons’ first touchdown was enough to propel the Cowboys past their rivals and keep the team’s championship hopes alive.
“When I think about Jayden, there was just a lot of unknowns,” Polasek said. “This was really his first chance. Every time that we have scrimmaged, Jayden Clemons has played well. So sometimes, it’s just a lack of opportunity that these guys don’t get or they aren’t afford. Then they finally get it and they capitalize on it. … For Jayden, he captured the moment.”
The 14-13 win moved UW to 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the MW. While it was an emotional win for the Cowboys because of the historic rivalry, the win was even more emotional for Clemons after the game.
“The guys on this team had my back when no one else did,” Clemons said. “We put a lot of time and work on the field and off the field in season and out of season. I waited for my opportunity to come.”
Polasek believes Clemons’ emotional response after the win showed just how much he cared about his teammates and for having a spot on a team that wants him.
“If you put your heart and soul into it, it’s easy to love everybody around you, and it’s easy to become passionate about the process,” Polasek said. “I think that’s where he was coming from. My appreciation for that emotion is very well understood, because we’re similar.
“That moment says a lot about the trials he’s had and the challenges he’s had in the past. I think it says more about the reward for working your tail off and then going out there and performing not only for himself, but for the entire team as well.”
Always ready to help out
For Gibbs, having a front-row seat on the sideline and watching his old childhood friend thread the needle for a game-winning touchdown in the biggest rivalry game of the year was something he’ll remember for a long, long time.
“It was cool to see,” Gibbs said. “You see him putting in the work every day, and you see how hard he works. You know how far he’s come through some ups and downs.
“He started at a different school that didn’t really believe in him, and then he came in here and found himself. It’s been really cool to see him come along and step into the moment like he did.”
The unfortunate reality for a backup quarterback like Clemons is that his appearance in a game means the starter went out. But Clemons credits Peasley for helping prepare him for the big stage if an injury were to ever happen to him.
“He’s definitely like a big brother to me,” Clemons said. “We’re not that far apart in age, but he’s got a little more experience than me in the world of collegiate football. Being able to bounce questions off of him and get feedback from him has helped a lot, but also him just being a friend.”
Seeing Peasley go down with a concussion was tough to watch, but Clemons also knew it was his time to go in and do his job. Thanks to Peasley, Clemons felt prepared to lead the Cowboys to victory over CSU last weekend.
“It’s a back-and-forth relationship,” Clemons said. “We can bounce things off each other. It’s pretty cool. Not a lot of quarterback duos are necessarily that cohesive, because there’s only one quarterback on the field and everyone wants to be on the field.
“There can be a lot of envy or jealousy toward one another. I try to eliminate that as much as I possibly can, be a good person and just be there for him as much as he’s there for me.”
As backward as it may sound, having a solid backup like Clemons also helps take some of the pressure off Peasley, Gibbs said.
“It’s huge when you have a guy like Jayden who can step in and almost just not skip a beat,” Gibbs said. “That helps everybody, even Peasley. It kind of takes some pressure off him. Jayden’s just a good guy to have in the locker room.”
Peasley is still questionable for this weekend’s home matchup with Boise State. If he’s unable to clear concussion protocol in time, Clemons would step in and make his first career college start.
The Cowboys have to beat Boise State to remain contenders for the Mountain Division. Despite the pressure, Clemons knows his journey from recess superstar to walk-on safety and now to a quarterback on scholarship has prepared him for whatever comes at him next.