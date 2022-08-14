20220814-spts-GunnerGentry

University of Wyoming redshirt junior wide receiver Gunner Gentry, right, missed the entirety of last season after tearing the patellar tendon in his left knee. Associated Press

LARAMIE – It’s been a long road to recovery for Gunner Gentry, but the redshirt junior receiver’s return to the field has almost arrived.

Gentry was expected to be a key factor in the University of Wyoming’s passing attack last season. However, a torn patellar tendon in his left knee that he suffered in the spring of 2021 put those plans on hold.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus