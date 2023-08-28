Brigham Young quarterback Jaren Hall, left, carries the ball past University of Wyoming linebacker Shae Suiaunoa during the first half of the 38-24 loss to Brigham Young on Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.
University of Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs reads Ohio’s offense during the Cowboys’ 30-27 overtime loss in the Arizona Bowl on Friday in Tucson, Ariz.
DJ Johnson/For WyoSports
Sept 10, 2022; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Easton Gibbs (28) against the Northern Colorado Bears at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics
Troy Babbitt
Brigham Young quarterback Jaren Hall, left, carries the ball past University of Wyoming linebacker Shae Suiaunoa during the first half of the 38-24 loss to Brigham Young on Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.
University of Wyoming fans have grown accustomed to seeing one of the best linebackers in the country roaming center field at War Memorial Stadium.
That tradition will live on another year, with Easton Gibbs slated to make his much-anticipated return for his junior season. Gibbs was named this year’s Mountain West preseason defensive player of the year this summer after finishing last year second in the conference with 121 tackles.
The comparisons to the linebackers before him — Logan Wilson and Chad Muma, in particular — is flattering, but Gibbs is more focused on finishing his own UW career on a high note.
Gibbs said this will be his last in Laramie. Even after the disappointing end to last season, there was no doubt in his mind he was going to return to Wyoming for his final college season.
“I heard whispers,” Gibbs said. “You have some guys reaching out, saying to do this and this and this. For me, like I said from the beginning, I don’t think it really mattered. For me, it was never really in the question to leave this program. It’s been my home for four years now.
"Going into this year, I was really excited. I didn’t even really have to make a decision. I was not in the portal. I never thought about being in it. It’s crazy stuff, good and bad, but I was always here to stay. This is my home.”
Gibbs will be joined by Shae Suiaunoa, who started all 13 games last fall at weak-side linebacker. Suiaunoa was second on the team behind Gibbs with 73 tackles in his first season in the starting lineup.
“He’s grown a lot,” Gibbs said. “I definitely give credit to him because on the field he’s grown a lot, but off the field, too, he’s more of a leader and is always in and out of the weight room. He’s a really approachable guy that you can talk to and learn from. I think a lot of the young guys have taken to him, and it’s been cool to see him grow.”
UW’s linebacker will be plenty familiar with the playbook, with eight of the unit’s nine players returning from last year. While Gibbs’s and Suiaunoa’s jobs should be safe to start the season, the competition behind them could lead to the Cowboys’ next star linebacker emerging late in the year.
Cole Demarzo and Connor Shay could be the leading candidates to fight for playing time. The pair both played in limited action last year, but could see their roles grow while giving Gibbs and Suiaunoa a breather during games.
“We have a lot of guys with a lot of experience now,” Gibbs said. “We have some depth going, and fall camp will definitely bring that on even more than it has been. We’re one of the older rooms on the team, and I think we take pride in that. Everyone in this room wants to come out and prove that we’re a really complete group.”
The biggest emphasis for UW’s linebackers this offseason has been finishing tackles. UW struggled with wrapping up and bringing guys to the turf, especially late in the year.
If the linebackers are able to even marginally improve in the tackling department, Gibbs believes the unit could make some noise in the conference.
“We definitely want to be better tacklers this year,” Gibbs said. “We missed a little too many of those, which is on us as a defense. But we want to take more responsibility for that in our (linebacker) room.
“As a whole, we just want to come out and impact more passing plays. We have to control the middle of the field a little bit more and just get in more windows.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.