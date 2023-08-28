University of Wyoming fans have grown accustomed to seeing one of the best linebackers in the country roaming center field at War Memorial Stadium.

That tradition will live on another year, with Easton Gibbs slated to make his much-anticipated return for his junior season. Gibbs was named this year’s Mountain West preseason defensive player of the year this summer after finishing last year second in the conference with 121 tackles.


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

