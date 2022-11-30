Wyoming Hawaii Gibbs

University of Wyoming sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs, center, tackles Hawaii senior running back Dedrick Parson during the first half of an NCAA football game on Oct. 29 in Honolulu. AP

LARAMIE – A pair of University of Wyoming football players earned first team all-conference honors from the Mountain West on Tuesday for their performances on the field this season.

Linebacker Easton Gibbs and kicker John Hoyland were the only two Cowboys to represent UW on either the first or second team rosters. Five more UW players, including defensive end DeVonne Harris, quarterback Andrew Peasley, punter Clayton Stewart, cornerback Cameron Stone and tight end Treyton Welch, were named to the all-conference honorable mention list.


