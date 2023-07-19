wte-20221231-spts-EastonGibbs01.JPG

University of Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs reads Ohio’s offense during the Cowboys’ 30-27 overtime loss in the Arizona Bowl on Friday in Tucson, Ariz.

 DJ Johnson/For WyoSports

LAS VEGAS — It didn’t take long for University of Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs to field questions about Logan Wilson and Chad Muma.

Gibbs, who was named the Mountain West preseason defensive player of the year at this week’s MW Media Days in Las Vegas, met with the media shortly after the preseason accolades were released.


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

