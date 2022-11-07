20211111-spts-uwbball-rg-14.JPG

University of Wyoming senior Hunter Maldonado, rear, and sophomore forward Graham Ike, front, have been one of the most dominant combinations in the country this season and are currently the top scoring tandem with 40 points per game. WTE/file

LARAMIE – Playing in big games is what brought Hunter Maldonado back to Laramie for a sixth consecutive season.

The Colorado Springs, Colorado, product has played in plenty of big games over the course of his college career, the last being an NCAA Tournament game against Indiana in March. It wasn’t long after UW’s 66-58 loss in the “First Four” that Maldonado decided to come back for one final season in Laramie.

