LARAMIE – Playing in big games is what brought Hunter Maldonado back to Laramie for a sixth consecutive season.
The Colorado Springs, Colorado, product has played in plenty of big games over the course of his college career, the last being an NCAA Tournament game against Indiana in March. It wasn’t long after UW’s 66-58 loss in the “First Four” that Maldonado decided to come back for one final season in Laramie.
“Obviously, one of the biggest reasons I came back here is to help get this team back to the tournament,” Maldonado said. “We want to give ourselves a chance to win a Mountain West championship, and I think it’s really important to get back to playing in those big games down the stretch. Those are the games that give you the resumé to get back to the NCAA Tournament.”
Maldonado has been a staple of UW basketball since joining the program in 2017. He averaged 18.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 33 starts last season, and won MW player of the week honors three times.
Maldonado goes into this season as the preseason pick for MW player of the year by Sports Illustrated.
“I want to continue to be consistent,” Maldonado said. “I want to continue to find ways to be a better leader. Last year, toward the end, you start to fall off the page a little bit. We just need to find ways to stay on the same page over the course of the whole season.”
Maldonado isn’t the only key player from last year’s team returning this season. Junior Graham Ike joins Maldonado as a projected first team all-conference player by Sports Illustrated after both earned the award last year.
“It’s huge to see them both back here,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “It just shows the character of both of those guys. … Those guys could have had some opportunities, probably making a lot more (NIL) money somewhere else. What used to be common, which is rare now, is that they’re both the old-school, loyal guys.”
Ike is coming off a strong sophomore season, where he averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds in 33 starts. The Aurora, Colorado, product finished second in the conference and 30th in the country in scoring, and shot 51% from the field.
One of Ike’s favorite parts of UW’s 25-9 showing last year was playing in more than a few close games down the stretch.
“We kind of got deemed as the ‘Cardiac Cowboys’ by some last year because of the nail-biters we played in,” Ike said. “As we’re in practice yesterday, it was 13-12 and then 13-11 after that. Those are the competitive practices that help prepare us for winning in those stretches, and I think that will help us get to where we want to get to this season.”
Maldonado has seen Ike grow significantly over his first two seasons in Laramie. In fact, Maldonado has no hesitation when it comes to saying Ike is one the best post players in the country.
“The difference is night and day,” Maldonado said about how much better Ike is now compared to two years ago. “He’s a tremendous player, and I think a lot of people will see that this season. People saw glimpses of that last year, but I think the big thing for him is just being consistent. When you’re that good and you’re that consistent, everything else takes care of itself.”
Ike knows UW’s offense doesn't just run through one or two players. While the pair may have averaged the most points out of the Cowboys’ returning players, both Maldonado and Ike trust every single player that checks into the game alongside them.
“The trust that I have in these guys is crazy,” Ike said. “I get to see these guys come in every day and try and achieve greatness and try to get better.
“I have no choice but to trust my teammates when there’s 10 seconds on the clock and I’m getting double-teamed at the end of the game and I have to kick the ball out. I have no choice but to trust them because I know that they’ll hit the shot.”
One of Maldonado’s biggest assets he brings back is having played in 128 career games. He became the Cowboys’ all-time assists leader last year with 513, and will likely break Alan Herndon’s record of career games played (133).
“Continuing to use my experience as a tool to keep the other guys on track for our end goal will be huge,” Maldonado said. “There’s no substitute for experience, and I think I have more experience than most guys in college basketball right now. I think passing out to the other guys what I’ve learned and what I’ve seen is priceless.”
Linder’s going into his third season in Laramie after inheriting a nine-win team in 2020. Having both Maldonado and Ike commit to another season in Laramie together was music to his ears this off-season.
“To have two guys like that come back that, from a character standpoint and from a work ethic standpoint, I’m just very fortunate,” Linder said. “As I always say, good players make good coaches, and to have two guys like them who you know when the game is on the line you can give them the ball and you know something good is going to happen, it makes me sleep just a little bit easier at night.”
The ultimate goal for both Maldonado and Ike is to end the season playing in the Big Dance. But for Ike, he’s also striving to stop and smell the roses every once in awhile on the way back to March Madness.
“Last year, I got a little caught up when things weren’t going my way, so I wasn’t really staying as calm or poised as I should have been,” Ike said. “My goal now has been to find more ways to enjoy the season, whether that’s in practice throwing out a couple jokes or some high fives or just singing a little song in between drills. That’s really what I’ve been focused on.
“I don’t want to just enjoy the season. I want to enjoy life, and basketball is only a part of it. … When those down moments come, we just need to find a way to remember that this glass is half full and that it’s never half empty. There’s always something to be grateful and thankful for.”