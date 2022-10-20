LARAMIE – The hype continues to build around the University of Wyoming men’s basketball program going into the new season.

Junior forward Graham Ike was named the Mountain West preseason player of the year before the start of MW Media Days on Wednesday. Ike also joined teammate Hunter Maldonado on the preseason all-conference roster to give the Cowboys two of the five all-conference nods.

Alex Taylor{span class=”ContentPasted0”} covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at {a class=”linkified” href=”mailto:ataylor@wyosports.net”}ataylor@wyosports.net{/a} or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus