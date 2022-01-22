LARAMIE – University of Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl announced Friday the Cowboys have promoted Mike Grant to associate head coach.
Grant, who will continue to serve as the Cowboys’ passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, is heading into his seventh season with the program and his 30th coaching college football.
“Mike’s overall collegiate experience has been valued greatly here at Wyoming,” Bohl said in a news release. “We look forward to him taking on an even larger role in mentoring our players and other members of our football staff as he takes on this new role as associate head coach.”
Added Grant: “I am extremely grateful to coach Bohl and the administration of the University of Wyoming for this opportunity and for the expanded responsibility as associate head coach. I look forward to providing valued leadership to our athletic program, focusing on excellence and pursuing critical steps for attaining success. I consider it an honor to work with a dedicated staff and a group of young men in their development as athletes and individuals.
“Wyoming and this university are special to me. I look forward to the 2022 season and appreciate the enthusiastic support of our loyal Cowboy fans.”
The Cowboys were second in the Mountain West and 20th in the country in rushing offense last season, while their 13.06 yards per completion ranked fourth in the conference and 38th nationally.
Under Grant’s guidance, sophomore receiver Isaiah Neyor earned second team All-MW honors after hauling in 12 touchdown catches – the best in the MW and eighth among all FBS players. He also led the conference and ranked sixth in the country with 19.95 yards per reception.
Grant has coached several other notable receivers during his time at UW, including Tanner Gentry, Austin Conway, Jake Maulhardt and Raghib Ismail Jr. He has helped the Pokes reach four bowl games in six seasons, and has made 21 total bowl appearances as a player and coach.
Prior to his time at Wyoming, Grant served as an assistant at North Texas, Western Michigan, Southern Miss, Iowa State, James Madison and Nebraska, where he worked alongside Bohl in 1995 and 1996.