LARAMIE — University of Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley had about two seconds before Texas Tech’s safety barreled into his lower body.
Down 33-27 in double overtime against the Red Raiders, Peasley was able to get a pass off before being twisted to the turf on a critical fourth-and-seven. Tight end John Michael Gyllenborg found a crease in Texas Tech’s blitzing defense, catching the pass and running into the end zone to tie the game with the 11-yard touchdown.
Sam Scott converted the ensuing two-point conversion with a three-yard run, and UW players and coaches were quickly greeted by thousands of fans storming the field in celebration of the thrilling 35-33 season-opening win.
While tying the game in double overtime on national television was a monumental occasion by itself, the touchdown was also Gyllenborg’s first in his career at UW.
“It’s what you dream of,” Gyllenborg said. “It was unreal. Saturday was surreal, with (the first career touchdown) happening, and also beating Texas Tech. It was just awesome.”
Gyllenborg recognized Texas Tech’s blitz at the line of scrimmage. He knew there wouldn’t be much time for Peasley to settle in the pocket to get a pass off.
“We had called that play probably five or six times throughout the game,” Gyllenborg said. “They were sending the house. … Those (linebackers) were blitzing, and I was just wide open. We had run that like three times and the same thing had happened, so, when we called that and I saw the backers blitz, I was like, ‘I have to turn, because I’m getting this ball.’
“(Peasley) told me after the game that he couldn’t even see me. He just threw it, because he knew I was going to be there. That was obviously awesome. He just trusted that I was going to be there.”
Gyllenborg led all UW receivers with five catches for 37 yards and one touchdown. The redshirt sophomore came into the game with just three career catches, all of which came in last year’s regular-season finale at Fresno State.
Gyllenborg’s performance against Texas Tech was huge for the tight end’s confidence going forward. He’s quickly established himself as a reliable target for Peasley, along with fellow tight end Treyton Welch.
“(Gyllenborg) played well, and he hadn’t played much last year,” UW coach Craig Bohl said Monday. “You saw how well Treyton Welch had played. When you have two guys like that, that poses problems for defenses when you can have two tight ends, and you can use them in multiple places.
“We’re really pleased with both of those guys. The moment wasn’t too big for John Mike or Treyton.”
Peasley has established a solid chemistry with both of his tight ends since transferring to UW from Utah State last offseason. While most of Peasley and Gyllenborg’s connections have come in spring and fall camp, the duo was able to show it for a national audience last weekend during primetime on CBS.
“I think he’s a huge weapon,” Peasley said. “I don’t think people realize how athletic he is. He could have played baseball, and he has a cannon of an arm. His athleticism and his determination to be successful at football is really what makes him special.
“I’m just happy that he got the opportunity, and I’m happy that (offensive coordinator Tim Polasek) called that play, and we were able to execute it to win that game.”
Having limited playing experience going into last weekend’s matchup with Texas Tech was daunting for Gyllenborg, but he was able to shake the nerves early on to establish new career-high, single-game marks in receptions, yards and touchdowns.
“I’d really only gone against our defense and Fresno State’s defense, so I didn’t really know what it was going to be like going against Tech,” Gyllenborg said. “The coaches prepare us as good as anyone else in the country, and they know how to get us open. They trust in us, and, obviously, they game-planned for us tight ends to be involved a lot.
“Any self doubt that there was with me, the coaches ensured, ‘We trust you. You’ve got this.’ Doing that against Tech, that for sure gives me confidence for the rest of the season.”
It was an uphill battle for the Cowboys against Texas Tech. The Red Raiders raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, including 10 points off two UW fumbles. Despite the large deficit, Gyllenborg never lost hope that the Cowboys could stay in the game.
“It was probably the same thing that was going through everyone else’s mind, but it was just like, ‘We have to turn this around, or it could get ugly,’” Gyllenborg said. “And we did. We’re a tough squad, we’re a veteran squad, and we all knew that we had to get a first down and get some momentum and our (defense) would pick it up, and that’s exactly what happened.
“When we got to the fourth quarter and overtime, they were more tired, and they folded. We liked the result of the game.”
Gyllenborg took the weekend to acknowledge all he had accomplished against Texas Tech. But as soon as his alarm clock went off Monday morning, his focus shifted right to UW’s next opponent: Portland State.
“You have to turn the page,” Gyllenborg said. “Our focus now is on Portland State. It’s kind of a conscious thing you have to remind yourself. Obviously, it was an exciting win and a really fun game, but you have to turn the page and move forward.
“... It’s a week-to-week game, and it’s really important to mentally move forward and stay hungry every week.”
The Cowboys (1-0) will host Portland State (0-1) for their second home game of the season this weekend. The Vikings are coming off an astronomical 81-7 road loss to No. 15-ranked Oregon.
UW will kick off against the Vikings at 2 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
