LARAMIE — Nothing could dampen Sabastian Harsh’s mood at this time last year.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end was riding the high of being named a starter for the University of Wyoming’s season-opener at Illinois. He was in the best shape of his life, coming off the best spring and fall camp of his career, and had recently been awarded for his improvement with a scholarship.
Harsh felt like nothing could stop him during his quest for success in his third season in Laramie.
Life had other plans, though. In the week of practice leading up to the matchup with the Fighting Illini, Harsh went down in practice, with both hands gravitating down to his left kneecap.
While he didn’t know it at the time, Harsh’s kneecap was broken in two.
“It was kind of just a freak accident, really,” Harsh said. “It was non-contact, which was kind of unheard of because usually when people break their kneecap, it’s from them getting hit or there being an overwhelming amount of weight on it.
“In my case, it was just a regular practice, and that was probably the only practice in all of fall camp that I didn’t wear a knee brace. I was coming off the edge, I hit a swipe on Frank (Crum), and there was no weight on me or anything, I just turned the corner and all of a sudden felt like, ‘Oh, what the hell was that?’”
The adrenaline in the moment had Harsh thinking maybe the injury wasn’t so bad. But by the time he reached the trainer’s room, the adrenaline was replaced with a shooting pain.
“I felt like a shock going through my whole foot and up to my thigh,” Harsh said. “I remember just thinking, ‘Oh, s---. There’s no way this is happening.’ I was kind of in shock at first, but I kind of already knew that it was probably not good.
“I think when I fully realized that this was 100% set in stone was when I got back to the training room and they put ice on it. I called my parents, and they’re telling me, ‘Don’t worry, everything’s going to be OK. You don’t have any idea yet,’ and I was just like, ‘Well, I kind of have an idea.’ There was no one else in the room, so I took the ice off, and I started bending it, and that’s when I could see the huge gap between my bones.”
Harsh was coming off his best college season. He appeared in all 13 of UW’s games in 2021, collecting seven total tackles in a reserve role.
The timing of Harsh’s injury couldn’t have been worse.
“I was coming off a good spring ball and was announced as the starter, and then four days before you’re set to head out and go play your first college start, it happens,” Harsh said. “I remember I was thinking, ‘This is my moment. This is my moment.’ To have that taken away, it was a big realization to me that I’m not invincible.
“It was pretty heartbreaking, but from that I’ve learned so much more about myself, like how much stronger my mind can be. Now, I can use that to be a better football player, a better teammate, a better friend and a better son.”
Long journey
UW wasn’t Harsh’s first choice for where he wanted to play college football.
Growing up in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Harsh loved watching the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He would have loved to play for his home state’s biggest school, but there was one significant problem for Harsh during the recruiting process.
“I was a pretty good player in high school,” Harsh said. “I played quarterback and outside linebacker, but I really didn’t get any looks at quarterback. I was just looking at defensive offers.
“When I started going on visits, the talk seemed to always end right at the grades. As soon as I started talking about my GPA or my ACT score, the room would just go silent. That’s what the whole theme of my recruitment was, I didn’t really have the grades to get offers from some of the schools that I wanted to at the time, like Nebraska.”
Shannon Moore — UW’s co-special teams coordinator who also coaches the tight ends and fullbacks — swooped in during Harsh’s recruitment, paving the path for Harsh’s eventual commitment to play for the Cowboys, roughly 150 miles from his hometown.
“Coach Moore came in and was talking to me, and he was making sure I was doing my homework, even in high school,” Harsh said. “He would ask me, ‘Hey, you’ve got this assignment turned in?’ I started taking summer classes online through (the University of Nebraska-Lincoln), and my mom was helping me, too.
“I always wanted to go hang out with my friends and do all that stuff, but my mom would ask me, ‘Do you want to play football?’ and I would say, ‘Yeah,’ and she would say, ‘At the next level?’ and I would say, ‘Of course,’ and finally she said, ‘You can’t do (any) of that without school.’ She made me realize how important the school side was. You can’t really play football unless you have good grades.”
Harsh was able to improve his grades near the tail-end of his high school career, and he’s carried that studious energy with him to Laramie. During his official visit to UW, coach Craig Bohl told Harsh he would not be kept on the roster if he let his grades slip.
“Coach Bohl pulled me into his office, and we had a private meeting with him and my parents,” Harsh said. “That’s when he laid it down with, ‘We’re willing to give you an offer as a preferred walk-on, but you have to show us in that first year that you can come in here and do everything we ask you.’
“Grades, school, even behavior outside of football, I had to start being as good as I can, and I started treating this like a job, because this is your résumé. You’re putting this stuff out there for everyone else to see. What kind of person do you want to be? Bohl asked me, ‘Can we count on you?’ and that was the moment where you realized, ‘Holy cow, he believes in me. He’s giving me a chance right now to show that I can really do this.’”
Harsh’s decision to join UW as a walk-on paid off relatively quickly. After a solid spring camp going into his sophomore season, Bohl called Harsh with some news that has impacted his life every day since.
“I was sitting with my parents, laying down on the carpet in the living room, and (Bohl) called me,” Harsh said. “I was like, ‘What’s up, coach?’ and I started getting a little nervous because I thought I was in trouble or something. He was like, ‘We really liked your spring ball, we want to put you on scholarship.
“I didn’t even know what to feel. I was in shock. I felt like I made it. He told me, ‘Yeah, this is big, but you still have a bunch of work to do. You have to show that you can improve yourself on the field.’ That was probably top five, top three moments in my life for sure.”
New opportunity
Harsh has used the last year to rehab his left knee. While he hasn’t returned to practice in a full capacity yet, both he and Bohl expect him to be ready for the season-opener against Texas Tech on Sept. 2.
Harsh has gone into his fourth fall camp with a new perspective on football. After having his season end before it even started last fall, Harsh has grown to appreciate the grind of battling his teammates every day in practice.
“I used to think of (practices) as such a burden,” Harsh said. “Like freshman or sophomore year, I’d go into the film room, and I’d be slumped out and sleeping in there, and coach would have to wake me up and make an example out of me.
“Now that I’ve had all this stuff happen, and I’ve been away from football for so long, I see practices as fun and an opportunity. I guess you don’t really realize until it’s gone that you actually want to go out to practice. I’ve been trying to preach that to some of the dudes on the team. When they’re complaining like, ‘Oh dude, 24 periods today. This is going to be a long practice,’ and I’m like, ‘Shoot, at least you get to practice. Man, I wish I was out there practicing with you guys.’ I kind of see it as an opportunity, rather than something that’s forced on me now. It’s no longer, ‘I have to be there.’ Shoot, it’s ‘I get to be there.’”
Harsh’s talent is obvious. Despite not playing last season, he was one of four defensive linemen from UW to be named to Phil Steele’s annual preseason All-Mountain West team.
Defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole and defensive end DeVonne Harris were selected to the first team by Steele, followed by Harsh on the third team and nose tackle Cole Godbout on the fourth team.
With the depth UW has on the defensive line, Harsh is more than excited for the opportunity to contribute for the group this fall.
“I feel like I don’t have all of this pressure on me because we have a bunch of dudes,” Harsh said. “I was super nervous before, like I had to take on this huge load, and I have to be that dude who makes all the big plays. Now, I know there’s people there who have tons of experience, like (Bertagnole), Cole and Braden (Siders) and DeVonne.
“Braden and DeVonne played all of last year, so now they have that experience, and I can kind of lean on them if I’m unsure of something. If I’m not doing too hot in a game, I know I can count on them to pick up whatever load I’m not picking up.”
His excitement for this season has only grown stronger as UW’s season-opener inches closer. Having to sit out an entire season was something he never wants to experience again.
“It was hard, because I’m a super competitive person,” Harsh said. “I’m hyper-competitive. It hurt. I wanted it so bad. It might come off weird, but there were some games I just couldn’t even watch. I would watch maybe the first half, and by that point it was like, ‘I can’t watch this anymore.’
“I wanted so badly just to go out there and be a part of it. It was this mix of excitement, anger and a bunch of mixed feelings. It was boiling over this whole time, and now I’m bringing that into this season.”
Harsh’s main goal is to stay healthy and contribute to what should be one of the best defensive lines in the MW this season. But above all, the rest of his career with the Cowboys is all about repaying the favor to Bohl and his staff for taking a chance on him during his recruitment out of high school.
“I knew I was a good player and everything, but no one else really wanted to talk to me,” Harsh said. “I didn’t really have anywhere else to go. Wyoming gave me the opportunity, so now I give my respect to them because I’m grateful for this. I’m forever grateful for it.
“My whole life has changed. I’m a completely different person, I’m on the right track, and my mindset is good, too. It’s amazing to think they were able to see the potential in me that I couldn’t even see in myself.”
