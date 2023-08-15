LARAMIE — University of Wyoming women’s basketball coach Heather Ezell announced the addition of a pair of new staff members for the upcoming season.

Cameron Tucker will be a new UW assistant coach while Monica Brooks has been announced as the new director of basketball operations.


