CHEYENNE – On Dec. 17, the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team announced that first-year head coach Heather Ezell would take a leave of absence for the birth of her child for an unknown amount of time.
Over the weekend, almost nine weeks after that leave of absence started, Ezell returned to the Cowgirls. At UW’s weekly news conference Tuesday morning, Ezell announced to the media she was back with the team and would be on the bench for Thursday night’s contest against Nevada.
“It is a handful of emotions, there is no doubt,” Ezell said. “I told my staff meeting with them (Tuesday morning) how thankful I am for everything they have done. It has been awesome to watch, but at the same time, it is awesome to be back.”
Over the last two months, associate head coach Ryan Larsen had taken over the helm for the Cowgirls. Since Larsen took over, the Cowgirls have gone 12-6 overall, and 11-5 in conference. While Larsen said Ezell did have some role helping the Cowgirls game plan during that time, she was more hands-off than he would have been.
Larsen said earlier in the year he does not like to take a lot of credit for the success the Cowgirls have seen over the past nine weeks. However, his efforts cannot be understated. During this time, Larsen managed to not only help keep the Cowgirls afloat, but to help the team to a three-way tie for second place in the Mountain West.
Ezell said it has been difficult putting into words what Larsen has done for the team in her absence – not just from a team perspective, but a personal perspective, as well.
“Everything he has done from on the court, off the court, all the daily tasks, I can’t repay him. There is no way I can, for everything he has done,” Ezell said. “It made my life so much easier to be able to sit there and focus 100% on my baby girl, knowing that Ryan had it all taken care of. I never had to second-guess something or worry that 'this' wasn’t going to be taken care of.
“He is an amazing coach, amazing guy and amazing friend. But with everything he has done, like I said, I am so lucky to have him and the rest of the staff. They have done such an awesome job.”
Larsen’s efforts were aided by the team’s two biggest leaders: super-senior guards Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann. That duo has acted as floor generals throughout their time in the brown and gold, but this season they have stepped up in an even bigger way to become the second voice. This not only served as help for Larsen, but the team as a whole.
“They would reach out to me for advice and go, ’Hey, what would you say here, what would you do here,’" Ezell said. "You knew that is when they started to grow. I give them so much credit, because they have done a great job.”
The return of Ezell to the bench will provide a spark to a Cowgirls team that is already playing extremely well. The team has won three of its last four games, with the only loss coming in a tightly contested game at The Pit in Albuquerque on Feb. 16.
UW is also coming off a stellar second-half comeback, in which it erased a 15-point second-half deficit to win at San Diego State, 70-58.
“I told the staff, ‘Hey, I don’t know what you guys said at halftime, but tell me, because that seemed to work,’” Ezell said. “That is just the mindset of these kids. You have to give them a lot credit, because they are still fighting and know every game matters.”
Coming back to the team is a return to a sense of normalcy, Ezell said. The past nine weeks have been anything but easy. Even still, Ezell said she still has some hurdles to jump through with her baby girl now that she is out of the hospital.
But the time away from the game reinforced to the coach how much everything she has worked for meant to her. While she said Larsen will still be the main voice for the time being, having Ezell’s voice back on the bench will be critical for the Cowgirls to close out the season.
“It was nice being able to walk into this office (Tuesday) morning and get back to that part of my life that I definitely missed,” Ezell said. “I love being a coach and basketball, and being away from that showed me how much it meant to me, and I couldn’t wait to get back.”
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.