Heather Ezell

Heather Ezell is taking the reins of the University of Wyoming women’s basketball program this season after previously serving as an assistant for the Cowgirls.

 Troy Babbitt/UW athletics

CHEYENNE – On Dec. 17, the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team announced that first-year head coach Heather Ezell would take a leave of absence for the birth of her child for an unknown amount of time.

Over the weekend, almost nine weeks after that leave of absence started, Ezell returned to the Cowgirls. At UW’s weekly news conference Tuesday morning, Ezell announced to the media she was back with the team and would be on the bench for Thursday night’s contest against Nevada.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus