LARAMIE — As a native Wyomingite, University of Wyoming women’s basketball coach Gerald Mattinson has long dreamed of a moment like this.
But until Wednesday night, that’s all it had ever been for him, his five players who are Wyoming natives, and the brown and gold faithful around the state: A dream. A distant hope.
The Cowgirls basketball program, which began playing in 1973, had won its conference just once ever: the 1989-90 UW team won the High Country Athletic Conference regular season title. That team lost in the conference tournament, however, and didn’t make it to the NCAA Tournament. The only time Wyoming had ever made the NCAA Tournament was in 2008 as an at-large team.
In 2019, the Cowgirls played in the Mountain West championship game for the first-time ever, falling to powerhouse Boise State, the goal of making it back to March Madness having slipped through their fingers after being in the palm of their hands.
A 2020-21 season filled with COVID-19 uncertainties and canceled games hardly seemed like “the right moment” for the Cowgirls program to take the next step. Entering the conference tournament as a No. 7 seed following three weeks off due to cancelations, UW faced an uphill climb, as no team lower than a four seed had ever won the Mountain West.
It would take winning four games in four nights. It would require beating second-seeded UNLV, four-time defending champion Boise State and one of the most prolific offenses in the conference in Fresno State and their conference player of the year, Haley Cavinder, in a heavyweight championship bout of contrasting styles.
But there’s a reason it’s called March Madness, and there’s a reason they play the games. And, at the end of a season unlike any other, Cinderella gets to keep wearing her slipper and dance.
The Cowgirls and fourth-seeded Fresno State traded barbs for 40 minutes at the Thomas and Mack Center Wednesday night, neither team backing down when seemingly on the brink of defeat.
After seeing a nine-point fourth quarter lead dwindle all the way down to one due to a Fresno State surge and their own missteps, UW freshman Grace Ellis, after having just missed two free throws, sealed the win with the two biggest shots of her life at the line. Cavinder’s 3-point shot at the buzzer to tie was blocked by junior Alba Sanchez Ramos, and the Cowgirls emerged victorious over the Bulldogs 59-56.
Players rushed the court, embraced one another and cried. Years of heartbreak had finally been erased, and the gorilla officially removed off UW’s back. The Cowgirls were back in the NCAA Tournament and were finally Mountain West champions.
“I’m out of words right now. Just the effort that they put into this and play during this stretch speaks so highly of them,” Mattinson, who served as an assistant under former head coach Joe Legerski for 16 years before being named head coach in 2019, said. “It means a lot (to me). I’m a Wyoming guy, born and raised in Wyoming … I tell people, and they think I'm joking, when we're at the (Arena-Auditorium), and as a Wyoming person, I walk down that tunnel to go coach a game, I still get shivers and goosebumps up and down my arms because it's just so special. The state is such a special place … I'm just a small part of this.”
Despite Fresno State’s desire to run and gun, UW did what it does best from start to finish: the team played great defense, made timely shots, and had a synergy that’s palpable from a television screen.
The Bulldogs, who came in averaging nearly 80 points per game on 45% shooting from the field, were held to just 37% Wednesday night.
Junior guard Quinn Weidemann was named tournament MVP after hitting clutch shot after clutch shot over the previous four days, and fellow junior guard Tommi Olson, another Wyoming native, was named to the all-tournament team as well.
“We are so incredibly excited. Especially to be the first team in Wyoming’s history to win this tournament,” Weidemann said. “I think every single person (on this team) doesn’t have words to describe how they feel right now.”
Throughout the regular season, the Cowgirls played in a number of close games, including both matchups against Fresno State, a series the teams ultimately split. UW lost a pair of heartbreakers at archrival Colorado State, two tough ones at Boise State and two somewhat befuddling ones at Nevada by a total of 15 points.
But those close games proved a point to everyone in UW’s locker room: that the Cowgirls, when they are right, can play with anyone in the Mountain West. And in a game like Wednesday’s, that experience came in handy.
Fresno State led the Cowgirls by eight points in the second quarter but fell behind after UW forced an incredible 10-minute Bulldog scoring drought. Over that time frame, the Cowgirls went on a 16-0 run, spearheaded by sophomore McKinley Bradshaw. The Wyoming native scored 10 points in the second and helped her team to a 32-24 halftime lead. The Bulldogs scored just two points in the entire quarter.
Fresno State surged back early in the third, cutting 10-point deficit back down to just five a few minutes into the period. That’s when Weidemann made the first of her big shots, a 3-pointer to stop the bleeding and extend the lead back up to eight. With the lead cut back down to three later in the quarter, Weidemann again connected on a triple.
The Cowgirls remained cool, calm and collected during a tight game in the face of adversity. It was hardly their first rodeo.
“I think it just kind of started with everyone internally just kind of realizing like, ‘Hey, like, we are capable of playing with top teams, and we are capable of playing much better than what we had been,’” Olson said. “And when it came time for the tournament, we just left it all out there.”
A Jaye Johnson 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter put the Cowgirls up nine, and it appeared that UW was fully in control. Haley Cavinder and her sister, Hanna, had other ideas, combining to score 10 points over the game’s final 5 minutes, 45 seconds. Bradshaw hit another huge 3-pointer with less than four minutes to play that put the Pokes up seven, but UW committed three turnovers over the next five possessions, allowing Fresno State to creep back within a point.
With 16 seconds to play, the Bulldogs were forced to foul and put Ellis at the line. Ellis missed both free throws, giving Fresno State one last gasp. Haley Cavinder missed a layup with six seconds to play, and the Bulldogs were again forced to foul. Ellis was, once again, the recipient of the contact.
The freshman from Australia calmly stepped to the free throw line and drained both shots like she had been in that situation 100 times prior.
“You go up, you miss two free throws, you can’t worry about that. I’ve seen her shoot free throws every day in practice. I know what she’s capable of. And to her credit, she didn’t let those two shake her,” Mattinson said. “She stepped up, she embraced the moment, and she delivered.”
With one last chance to tie the game and send it to overtime, Haley Cavinder’s 3-pointer was blocked by Sanchez Ramos, a fitting way for a team built on defensive intensity and heart to cement its trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Weidemann led UW with 14 points while Bradshaw chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds.
The Cowgirls now await their March Madness fate, as the NCAA Selection Show is set to take place Monday night at 5 p.m. The entire tournament will take place in Texas.
For now, however, UW is content to soak in a moment that has been decades in the making.
Donning a brand-new “Mountain West champions” t-shirt and matching hat at the postgame press conference, Weidemann admitted the gravity of the situation hadn’t completely set in. To be the team that finally broke through and made program history will be no doubt life-altering; just what it means, however, hasn’t quite gotten through. And that’s ok.
Because the Cowgirls are living in a moment they’ve never had before.
“I don’t even know (what this all means). I think we're all just incredibly happy to be here,” Weidemann said. “I was in tears. I think every single person was in tears. We're feeling excitement right now, but I think once that starts to set in, I think we're going to realize how amazing of an accomplishment that really is.”