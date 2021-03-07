LARAMIE — With no seniors on the roster, it was on odd type of “Senior Night” for the University of Wyoming. Only a trio of spirit squad members were recognized at midcourt during the last home game of a rollercoaster 2020-21 season, usually a time when veteran players hug their families, take pictures with coaches and shed tears.
But for the Cowboys, the youth that took the court on a nightly basis during a tumultuous, COVID-19 rattled season made Saturday’s win all the better, knowing how full the cupboard will be in the coming years.
Behind the dominant post play of freshman center Graham Ike and the sweet shooting strokes of redshirt junior Hunter Thompson and junior Drake Jeffries, the Cowboys closed out their regular season on a high-note, taking down UNLV 80-69.
With the victory, UW (13-10 overall, 7-9 Mountain West) guaranteed itself a winning record this season and locked up the No. 8 seed in next week’s Mountain West Tournament, where it will play ninth-seeded San Jose State on Wednesday.
It was the Cowboys’ first home game in more than a month.
“I think we’re going to be really, really good within the coming years,” Jeffries said. “I think we can do a lot of damage in the league.”
Thompson made the first four of his 3-point tries of his night, and Jeffries chipped in four makes of his own. The Cowboys made 10-of-20 from deep in the game and shot 55.1% from the field overall.
Ike, meanwhile, scored 13 of his team-high 17 points in the first half and finished 8-of-10 shooting on the night. Whether it was turnaround jumpers or baseline hook shots, Ike seemingly had every offensive tool in his bag Saturday.
“I’m feeling pretty confident right now,” Ike said. “Still trying to put in extra work, just to make sure those shots can keep falling. But I'm feeling pretty confident.”
Ike’s performance was in stark contrast to his game Thursday against Utah State, where he went up against Aggies star Neemias Queta. Queta, a frontrunner for conference player and defensive player of the year honors, held Ike to just two points on 1-of-6 shooting. It was a learning moment for Ike, who missed the first 13 games of the season recovering from a knee injury he sustained as a high school senior.
Ike was up the challenge of moving forward from a tough outing in Logan, Utah, Linder said, and learned a few things from one of the Mountain West’s brightest stars.
“You have a choice, how you want to respond,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “Your response is everything in life. And his response after getting his butt kicked by Queta was that he showed up in the office the next day at 11:00 … Graham has a lot of pride. And that's what's going to make him a special player. He wants to be great, and he's starting to realize what it takes.”
Jeffries finished with 14 points, while Thompson and redshirt junior Hunter Maldonado each finished with 12 points.
While UNLV shot a solid 54% from the field on the night, it was ultimately not enough to overcome the hot 3-point shooting of the Cowboys.
Thompson’s strong performance from the perimeter was a welcomed sight for the Cowboys, as it forces other team’s big men outside, opening things up on the interior for UW’s drivers. Thompson has scored in double-figures in three of his last four games; prior to that, he hadn’t finished in double-digits since Jan. 2.
“It’s huge because we pull those guys out,” Jeffries said. “No rim protection, (it) gives the guards an angle to get downhill and, and if they get cut off by the big man, kick out, (and) Thompson's usually wide open.”
Saturday’s impressive victory was a major confidence booster as the Cowboys head into the Mountain West Tournament. A season ago, UW shocked the conference by winning games against Colorado State and Nevada en route to the tournament semifinals.
While nothing is guaranteed in Las Vegas, the Cowboys like where they’re currently at and as a program in general.
“We have a long ways to go. We're only at the base of the mountains. I told him it's hard to climb Everest,” Linder said. “You have to take the small victories along the way, and I thought tonight was definitely a step in the right direction.”