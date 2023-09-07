LARAMIE — There’s a reason University of Wyoming kicker John Hoyland was named to the preseason All-American second team by the Associated Press.
Hoyland, who’s in his fourth season as the Cowboys’ starting kicker, turned the tides of what could have been a blowout loss to Texas Tech last weekend. With UW down 17-0 going into the second quarter, UW coach Craig Bohl called Hoyland’s number for a 56-yard attempt.
Hoyland’s previous career-high was 55 yards, a mark he accomplished during a win over Tulsa last season.
Hoyland had a few extra minutes to prepare for his 56-yard attempt against the Red Raiders. The first quarter ended after UW’s third-down play, and a TV timeout gave Hoyland time to focus on setting a new career-high.
“I had a little time to process it and go through the motions of kicking a little bit,” Hoyland said. “When I go out there, I’m just confident that I’ll be able to help out my team.”
Hoyland stepped into the kick cleanly, with a perfect snap from long snapper Carson York and a perfect hold by punter Clayton Stewart. His 56-yard attempt sailed through the uprights with plenty of extra distance, giving UW its first points of the season at a pivotal point of the game.
“It’s awesome that (Bohl) had the trust in me to make that kick,” Hoyland said. “If that kick doesn’t go through, then they have great field position up 17-0.
“I’m just grateful that he has faith in Carson, Clayton and I and the rest of the blocking unit to go out there and do our jobs and put some points on the board to start that run.”
The run Hoyland is referring to was 20 consecutive points from the Cowboys. UW and Texas Tech eventually went to overtime, with the Cowboys pulling away with a walk-off two-point conversion by running back Sam Scott in the second overtime.
The 35-33 upset win over the No. 24-ranked team in the coaches poll came in front of a near sellout crowd at War Memorial Stadium. Most of the fans in the bleachers ended up on UW’s new turf to celebrate following Scott’s two-point conversion.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-3eb9c9c7-7fff-b9be-5f10-aca3fa8308af”}{span}“That was a great win for the team, and a great way to start off the season,” Hoyland said. “To be able to go out there in front of a great crowd, it’s special.”{/span}{/span}
Hoyland finished the game 2-of-2 on field goals, including a 31-yarder in the fourth quarter to give UW its first lead of the game at 20-17. He was also 3-of-3 on extra points, adding one at a critical moment in the first overtime period.
Hoyland’s numbers from week one earned him his first Mountain West special team player of the week honors. He earned the award three times as a sophomore last season.
“Having our unit this dialed in this early in the season, I think that’s a great step toward helping the team out later on,” Hoyland said. “Having that experience and having that confidence built up, that’s huge.”
UW beat Texas Tech by a large margin in the kicking department. Red Raiders kicker Gino Garcia was 2-of-5 on field goals, but one of those makes replaced a missed kicked that was canceled out when Bohl used a timeout to ice him.
One of Garcia’s misses was also kicked low into his own offensive lineman, leading to UW defensive tackle Gavin Meyer being credited with a block late in the fourth quarter.
One of Hoyland’s biggest focuses this offseason was contributing to UW winning the kicking battle week in and week out. The Cowboys did that against Texas Tech, with Stewart also having a game-high 57-yard punt.
“As our coaches always say, nothing impacts the game more than field position,” Hoyland said. “The kicking game is a huge part of that. … I think we’ve got a big part on this team.”
UW quarterback Andrew Peasley, who took more than a few hits against Texas Tech last weekend, had no doubts when Hoyland rushed out to the field for the 56-yard attempt. As the engineer for UW’s offense, Peasley has grown to appreciate Hoyland’s reliability on the team.
“You don’t realize how nice it is to have a kicker until they kick those type of field goals,” Peasley said after the game. “I support John every day. We always have an extra period (to practice extra points), and I’ll stand next to him and dap him up at the end and say good job, because I know what he’s capable of, and he shows it. I’m happy for him.”
There was a scary moment when York left the game with a left arm injury after a UW punt late in the fourth quarter. While York was down on the ground for several minutes, he gutted out the injury, returning for UW’s crucial extra-point attempt in the first overtime after a Peasley rushing touchdown.
“He’s a trooper,” Hoyland said about York. “They were going after him and blocking him pretty hard. When he went down, I know it was tough on him. He was in pain throughout that, but he’s a trooper.
“For him to come in for that final extra point — and that was a big extra point — it’s really awesome for him. I have all the confidence in both him and Clayton.”
Hoyland and the rest of the Cowboys are feeling plenty of momentum after a strong offseason and a season-opening win over Texas Tech. While celebrating the win over the weekend was nice, Hoyland has now shifted his focus to this weekend’s matchup with Portland State.
“We could see it all throughout the offseason, but it was different compared to previous years,” Hoyland said. “I’ve been here for three years, and I think this is the most extra hours (players have) put in and the most connected the team has been. Continuing on with that will be huge.”
The Cowboys (1-0) will host Portland State (0-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. The Vikings are coming off a 81-7 road loss to No. 15-ranked Oregon last weekend.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters