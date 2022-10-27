LARAMIE — Pro Football Focus has released its Midseason College Football All-America teams, and Wyoming place-kicker John Hoyland has been named to PFF’s second team squad.
N.C. State place-kicker Christopher Dunn was PFF’s first team selection.
Hoyland is currently No. 1 in the nation in field goals made this season, averaging 2.12 per game. He is also ranked No. 18 among all Football Bowl Subdivision players in scoring, having scored 69 points this season.
The sophomore from Broomfield, Colorado, has made 17 of 19 field goals this season or 89.5% of his attempts. He has also made 18 of 18 point-after-touchdown attempts. Among Hoyland’s made field goals this year are kicks of 51 and 55 yards. His two misses on the season came from 44 and 55 yards.
For his career, Hoyland has made 40 of 47 field goals (85.1%) and 74 of 74 PATs.
He has been named the Mountain West special teams player of the week three times during his career. In a win against Northern Colorado earlier this season, Hoyland made four field goals, tying a career high. It was the third time in his career that he made four field goals in a single game. The other times were against Tulsa this season and at Nevada in 2020. He was named MW special teams player of the week for each of those three games.
Hoyland earned second team All-Mountain West honors in 2020, and he was also the only place-kicker named to the 2020 Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America team.