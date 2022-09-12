University of Wyoming sophomore placekicker John Hoyland kicks off during the Cowboys' 33-10 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
LARAMIE – For the second consecutive week, a pair of University of Wyoming football players have received player of the week honors from the Mountain West.
Sophomore kicker John Hoyland repeated as special teams player of the week, while sophomore linebacker Shae Suiaunoa earned top defensive honors after a 33-10 win over Northern Colorado last Saturday.
Hoyland connected on four field goals for the second consecutive week and third time in his career, going 4 for 4 with successful attempts from 23, 35, 39 and 41 yards. He also converted on all three of his extra-point tries, as he accounted for 15 of the Cowboys' 33 points. His 35-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter stretched the Pokes' lead to nine points, with the Bears failing to get within a score for the rest of the game.
Suiaunoa recorded a career-high eight tackles, in addition to recording his first career interception. He returned his pick 18 yards to the UNC 3-yard line to set up a touchdown in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. He also had one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry, as the Cowboys held their opponent to just 15 yards rushing and 147 yards of total offense.
This marks the third player of the week nods for Hoyland and the first for Suiaunoa.