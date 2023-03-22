20230308-mwc-cowboysbasketball-newmexico-01

University of Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado, right, pushes past New Mexico guard Donovan Dent during the Cowboys’ 87-76 loss at the Mountain West tournament March 8 in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

 Serena Bettis/For WyoSports

LARAMIE — There’s been plenty of talk circulating about the University of Wyoming men’s basketball program over the past month.

The Cowboys have lost eight players to the NCAA transfer portal since it opened its door last week. UW fans have taken to social media to criticize the program, and more specifically, head coach Jeff Linder.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus