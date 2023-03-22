LARAMIE — There’s been plenty of talk circulating about the University of Wyoming men’s basketball program over the past month.
The Cowboys have lost eight players to the NCAA transfer portal since it opened its door last week. UW fans have taken to social media to criticize the program, and more specifically, head coach Jeff Linder.
Hunter Maldonado, who just finished his sixth and final season for the Cowboys, took to Twitter to defend his former coach Wednesday.
“Enough with the entitlement,” Maldonado wrote in the post. “Coach’s job isn’t to make every single one of you happy and give you answers. Who’s to say half of you even deserve the answers? You fans want loyal guys, yet are the first ones to message us in our DMs about how bad we are and how we should leave.
“You guys turn on us just as quick. Everyone wants to point the finger at someone because our season didn’t go as planned, but sometimes the chips don’t fall your way. Look at my career. I did everything I could, and it didn’t happen.”
The Cowboys’ outgoing transfers include Graham Ike, Jeremiah Oden, Noah Reynolds, Xavier DuSell, Nate Barnhart, Max Agbonkpolo, Jake Kyman and Ethan Anderson. Agbonkpolo, Kyman and Anderson all transferred to UW from Pac 12 programs last summer before leaving the team midseason last month.
One Twitter user, under the name Kevin Anderson, claimed in a post Tuesday afternoon that Linder physically abused players in practice. The post was later deleted, but Maldonado responded to the allegation directly.
“Coach has never hit anyone,” Maldonado wrote in his post. “He is a guy with a winning track record, and, for some reason, we are so quick to forget that. He is an easy guy to play for if you just work hard. He’s done his fair share of holding me accountable and doing it in a way that gets the best of me. Anyone would be lucky to learn from a coach of his stature and experience.”
Linder has been away from the team after the death of his father, Bruce, earlier this month. Linder released a statement via email Tuesday morning, shortly after Ike entered the transfer portal.
“I took over this program the week COVID shut down the country in March 2020 with four returning players, and two years later, we were dancing our way to the NCAA Tournament,” Linder said in the statement. “New challenges (transfer portal & NIL) have presented themselves in the last 12 months that has changed the landscape of college basketball. The new landscape isn’t changing anytime soon, and we must embrace change.
“As we embrace change, I hope that the state of Wyoming and the passionate fans who wear the brown and gold will embrace the young men who will stay and RIDE FOR THE BRAND. There will be a lot of new faces next season across college basketball, and there will be a lot of new faces playing for the Cowboys in the Arena-Auditorium. The returning players and the new faces will play with a passion and pride that will make you proud.”
Ike’s departure brought UW’s open scholarship count to 10 out of 13 total. On top of eight outgoing transfers, Maldonado and Hunter Thompson played their final college games during the MW tournament earlier this month.
As of now, three scholarship players are still on UW’s roster, including Kenny Foster, Brendan Wenzel and Caden Powell. Cort Roberson and Nathanial Talich were both preferred walk-ons this season.
“My players know that one of the four things that they are held accountable to every day is what their response is,” Linder said. “As a head coach, I have never experienced a season like this. I have learned a great deal over the last 12 months and will be better for it.
“My response will embrace the changes that have impacted the program without sacrificing the standards that have allowed my teams to be successful and what will make us successful as we move forward. As we move forward as a program, I want to wish all the best to the players who have chosen to transfer and are grateful for the time they spent here.”