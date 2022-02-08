CHEYENNE – University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder challenged his team during practice Saturday.
Not only did the Cowboys have to prepare for a quality and physical Fresno State team, but Linder thought some of his players were sulking and dissatisfied with their roles.
UW responded Sunday during a 61-59 win at Fresno State.
“I thought maybe we had some guys starting to feel a little sorry for themselves, and that’s not what we’re about,” Linder said. “I don’t shy away from confrontation, and I don’t shy away from things I feel will help us win games. We’ve got to have everybody onboard.
“For all our guys to step up and take the challenge that I gave them, knowing if you didn’t come in here and have your best effort and didn’t have a cowboy toughness to you, you were going to be in for a rude awakening.”
Redshirt senior forward Hunter Thompson was one of the players Linder called out Saturday. The Pine Bluffs product rose to the occasion when sophomore Graham Ike got into foul trouble during the first half.
Thompson came off the bench and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, but his most important contributions came on the defensive end, where he helped hold Orlando Robinson to 11 points. Robinson – a 7-foot junior – was averaging 19 points entering Sunday evening's contest.
“I challenged (Thompson) and told him we need him to be better, and that’s just the bottom line,” Linder said. “It’s hard sometimes when you have to come in as a pinch hitter to come in and make shots or come in and impact the game when maybe you’re not playing as much as you like.
“I got after him and told him, ‘We need you because there’s going to come a time when (Ike) gets into foul trouble, and you’re going to have to step in against one of the best players in the country. In the time (Thompson) came in – and I’m not a big plus-minus guy – but he was our best plus-minus guy on the night.”
Thompson finished plus-4 during his 14 minutes, 38 seconds of action. He played just 13 minutes combined in the Cowboys’ wins over Air Force, Colorado State and Boise State. He saw the court for 12 minutes during UW’s Jan. 25 loss at Boise State, but played just three minutes during a Jan. 22 win over visiting New Mexico.
Thompson – a 6-foot-10, 232-pounder – called Linder’s challenge well-deserved.
“It’s not always the easiest pill to swallow when you get called out, but it was rightly deserved and something I needed to hear,” said Thompson, who is averaging 13 minutes per game this season. “I wanted to show (Linder) what I’m capable of doing.
“I took it like a man, as best I could, and, ultimately, decided to respond how I needed to respond.”
No night off
UW (19-3 overall, 8-1 Mountain West) hosts Utah State (15-9, 6-5) at 7 tonight at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowboys won 71-69 on Jan. 15 in Logan, Utah. That was the second loss in a four-game skid for the Aggies. They have since rebounded, and enter the game on a five-game winning streak.
Utah State is No. 43 in the latest NET rankings, which the NCAA uses for both tournament selection and seeding. UW dropped from No. 29 to No. 30 this week.
Senior forward Justin Bean leads the Aggies at 18.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
This is UW’s fifth game in 12 days, and seventh in 18. Those contests have taken place in four different states.
“You could use that as an excuse and say, ‘Oh, hey, we’ve got to play another game, and we’re tired,’” Linder said. “Those are the teams that are going to lose, and those are the teams that aren’t going win conference championships because they make those excuses.”
Rankings
The MW has six teams in the NET top 60. In addition to UW and Utah State, Boise State (34), Colorado State (40), San Diego State (54) and Fresno State (56) are all in Quad 1. There is a precipitous drop off after those schools, as UNLV is No. 116.
The Cowboys got 82 votes in the Associated Press poll, but were the first team outside the top 25. They didn't get any votes in the Jan. 31 poll.
UW also was the first team out in the coaches poll with 44 votes. It got just one vote in the Jan. 31 edition of those rankings.