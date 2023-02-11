LARAMIE — Hunter Thompson’s sixth year at the University of Wyoming hasn’t exactly gone as planned.
Thompson, who graduated from Pine Bluffs in 2017, took advantage of an extra season of eligibility after COVID-19. He returned to help compliment one of the best big men in the country, Graham Ike, at the forward position for the Cowboys.
Three months after the Cowboys were picked to finish second in the Mountain West preseason polls, Ike is still wearing street clothes on the Cowboys’ bench. The junior announced last week he will not play for UW this season after suffering a lower right leg injury during the preseason.
The burden of being without Ike has fallen largely on Thompson in the post. The 6-foot-10 forward plays a completely different style than Ike and relies heavily on his 3-point shot.
Thompson is seeing the most playing time of his career this year, averaging 28.7 minutes per game with an average of 7.3 points and a career-high 5.3 rebounds. But, as the Cowboys’ luck would have it, Thompson missed five consecutive games earlier this season after contracting mononucleosis for the third time in his six-year career in Laramie.
“I kind of suspected that I had it just based on how I was feeling doing some pretty easy and light activities,” Thompson said. “I was more frustrated than anything. Having mono twice is rare, but having mono three times is pretty unheard of. I was frustrated because I didn’t want to miss out on any games in my last year.”
The Cowboys lost all five games Thompson missed and were out-rebounded 174-153 in that span. The super-senior wasn’t able to practice for nearly a month because of the illness, but having had the virus two times already, Thompson learned from experience how to ensure he was able to come back and perform after missing an extended amount of playing time.
“Coming back from mono definitely isn’t easy,” Thompson said. “The biggest thing was, the first two times I had it, my appetite wasn’t really there. I lost a lot of weight. This time, I made sure that I was eating plenty and still trying to do some light stuff based on how I felt.
“The first two times, I was completely shut down for three weeks. This time, I was able to go on longer walks and do a little bit of shooting.”
Thompson has slowly gotten his feet back under him since returning to the starting lineup. He played just 20 minutes during his first game back against Colorado State, but saw his minutes increase to 32 against UNLV last month in Las Vegas and 26 against the Rebels at home on Wednesday.
A big help for Thompson has been the emergence of redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart and true freshman Caden Powell in the post. Barnhart and Powell have seen increased playing time while Ike and Thompson were unavailable, and both have been maturing at an accelerated rate out of necessity.
“It’s tough to play a physical game for 40 minutes and not get tired,” Thompson said. “Having them gives me more of a break, and they do some things that I’m not particularly good at. They’re really good at getting off the screens and playing in the windows.
“That depth just gives us a different dynamic as an entire team, and it gives us diversity both offensively and defensively. It’s been really fun to play alongside those guys and to watch them play as well as they have been.”
The weight of Ike’s absence has fallen mostly on Thompson’s shoulders. While it’s hard to replicate Ike’s average of 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds last year, Thompson has faced the challenge of playing out of position at the five spot instead of his more natural role at the four for the Cowboys.
“I’m just trying to do what I can do best,” Thompson said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of things that Graham can do really well that I struggle with and vice versa. I’m just trying to fill the void as best I can, but our top priority is making sure that Graham is healthy. A player of his caliber, he has a chance to play after college. We want to make sure we see the light at the end of the tunnel and not just worry about the right now.”
Loyalty runs deep
Both Thompson and fellow super-senior Hunter Maldonado returned for their sixth years in Laramie with the expectation of returning to the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year. Injuries, illnesses and inconsistent play have led the Cowboys to a disappointing 7-16 overall record and a 2-9 mark in conference play, but Thompson isn’t giving up hope on finishing out his UW career on a high note next month.
“It’s my last year, so I’m just trying to go out on top,” Thompson said. “Obviously, we’re having a season this year that I wasn’t really expecting, but I’m just trying to still play as hard as I can and represent the university as best as I can. It’s about time I wrap this half-decade career up.”
Along with several key injuries, including leading scorer Noah Reynolds being sidelined for the rest of the year after suffering multiple concussions, the Cowboys lost three more scholarship players earlier this week. Transfers Max Agbonkpolo, Ethan Anderson and Jake Kyman left the team Wednesday, leaving UW with just seven scholarship players for its 69-59 loss to UNLV that night.
For third-year coach Jeff Linder, having veteran player like Thompson and Maldonado has created an emotional anchor in a locker room full of instability.
“I’ve been relying on them since the start of the season,” Linder said during Tuesday’s news conference. “Those guys have done what we’ve asked them to do, and those guys are the embodiment of our program. Those are guys who truly care, not just about themselves, but they care about the program and the state that they leave the program.
“I know it’s hard for both of those guys when you come in for a sixth year thinking there’s a lot of expectations and you feel like you have a chance to do some special things and then, around every corner or every bend, you slide off the road or a guy gets hurt or a guy gets concussed.”
What makes Thompson and Maldonado’s presence in the locker room stand out the most to Linder is their commitment to hunker down through the hardships the program has faced, and staying committed to UW throughout the process.
“Those guys have been steady, and I know it’s been hard for them, but they’ve also been through it before,” Linder said. “They know you just have to keep moving forward. For them to reiterate that to our younger guys, knowing that, ‘Hey man, we went through some tough times and we also went to the NCAA Tournament, so just learn from this.’
“That’s where it’s huge for some of those guys like Caden and Nate to have those guys around to let them know that it won’t last if you decide to do things that other teams don’t want to do.”
The Cowboys sit in sole possession of last place in the MW going into this weekend’s matchup with Boise State. For Thompson, the last seven regular-season games are all about preparing for the conference tournament next month.
“I just want to keep playing the best I can for as long as I can,” Thompson said. “Obviously, I want to stay healthy and try to make a run to the tournament and see where the chips fall.”
Thompson’s time with the Cowboys has been full of adversity, but he isn’t sure yet if his basketball career will end when UW’s season does. The possibility of playing professionally in Europe has crossed his mind more than once, but Thompson is leaving that door open while he focuses on closing out his Cowboys career.
“It is exciting to think about how I could continue to play somewhere else,” Thompson said, “but right now, my focus is just on finishing out this school year and enjoying the last couple of weeks I have left with my teammates.”
The Cowboys play at Boise State (18-6, 8-3) at 6 tonight in Idaho. The Broncos beat UW 85-68 in the first matchup last month in Laramie.