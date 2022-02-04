LARAMIE – After suffering its first Mountain West loss at the hands of Boise State last week, the University of Wyoming got its revenge Thursday night in a showdown between the top two teams in the conference.
Sophomore forward Graham Ike delivered a monster second-half performance, scoring 22 of his 33 points after halftime, as the Cowboys beat the Broncos 72-65 in front of 7,063 fans at Arena-Auditorium.
The victory snapped a 14-game winning streak for Boise State, which was previously undefeated in league play. UW now trails the first-place Broncos by half a game, with one less conference game played.
“It goes without saying that (Ike is) a special player,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “You’re playing against one of the best defensive teams in the country. Coming into this game, they’re probably at least top 20 in the country, and they have a lot of size ... It’s fun to see, and it makes my job a lot easier as a coach when (you can say) let’s just get the ball to him and get the hell out of the way. That’s pretty much what we did in the second half.”
UW jumped out to an early 15-7 advantage and led for more than 17 minutes of the first half, but a 12-4 run by the Broncos erased the deficit. The teams would trade leads for the final 7½ minutes of the half, before heading into the break tied at 28-28.
UW picked up a quick bucket from Ike to start the second half, but Boise State answered with a 10-3 run to take a five-point lead – its largest of the game. It wouldn’t last long, however, as the Cowboys responded with a 14-2 spurt of their own over a span of 6 minutes.
The Broncos erased the seven-point deficit to pull back ahead by one, but senior guard Hunter Maldonado converted an and-one opportunity at the other end and the Cowboys wouldn’t trail the rest of the night.
Maldonado finished with 16 points, seven assists and four rebounds, with sophomore forward Jeremiah Oden providing a boost as well. After scoring only two points in the first game against Boise State, Oden poured in 13 points to go along with four rebounds.
Linder credits the home crowd for giving his team a boost down the stretch. Thursday marked the first time since 2015 that UW had an attendance over 7,000 in back-to-back games.
“It was another great college basketball game in the Double-A in front of a terrific crowd,” Linder said. “I can’t thank the people enough that came on a Thursday night at 7 p.m. The students continue to provide such a huge spark, and that energy the crowd brought – especially in the second half – played a big part in that game. Those types of crowds are what allows you to win championships.”
With Boise State entering the game as the top rebounding team in the conference, UW managed to win the battle on the boards 35-33. Ike and senior guard Drake Jeffries led the way for the Pokes in this department, pulling down a game-high 10 rebounds each.
Abu Kigab kept his team in the game with a strong offensive showing, leading the Broncos with 26 points on 8 of 15 shooting, while Tyson Degenhart had three 3-pointers on his 13 points. Overall, though, the Cowboys played sound defense throughout the night, holding the Broncos to 39% shooting and 6 of 24 on long-range attempts.
Protecting the basketball was also key for the Pokes. After committing 14 turnovers during the first meeting with Boise State, UW only had six on Thursday.
Despite another key MW win, however, Oden notes that the Cowboys aren’t getting comfortable.
“It feels great,” Oden said. “Going from where we were last year and where the program was at the year before that, and to come to where we have and accomplish what we’ve accomplished in such a short time is really special.
“But they don’t give out trophies halfway through the season, so we just have to keep on going every day.”
Wyoming will return to action Sunday at Fresno State.
WYOMING 72, BOISE STATE 65
Boise State: Kigab 8-15 9-11 26, Degenhart 4-8 2-2 13, Shaver Jr. 4-9 1-2 9, Armus 1-3 1-1 3, Akot 1-4 0-1 2, Rice 3-9 0-0 8, Milner 2-3 0-1 4, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Kuzmanovic 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 23-59 13-18 65
Wyoming: Ike 12-23 9-15 33, Maldonado 6-12 4-6 16, Oden 4-5 3-3 13, Jeffries 1-4 2-2 5, Wenzel 1-2 0-0 3, DuSell 0-2 2-2 2, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-49 20-28 72
Halftime: 28-28. 3-pointers: BSU 6-24 (Degenhart 3-6, Rice 2-5, Kigab 1-6, Shaver Jr. 0-1, Akot 0-1, Kuzmanovic 0-1, Smith 0-4); UW 4-13 (Oden 2-3, Wenzel 1-2, Jeffries 1-4, DuSell 0-1, Maldonado 0-3). Rebounds: BSU 33 (Armus 6); UW 35 (Ike 10, Jeffries 10). Assists: BSU 6 (Kigab 2, Akot 2); UW 8 (Maldonado 7). Turnovers: BSU 6 (Akot 2); UW 6 (Maldonado 3). Blocks: BSU 3 (Milner 2); UW 1 (Jeffries). Steals: BSU 4 (Milner 2); UW 2 (Ike, Maldonado). Team fouls: BSU 21; UW 19. Fouled out: BSU (Degenhart)
Attendance: 7,063.