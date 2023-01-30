LARAMIE – University of Wyoming fans will have to wait a little bit longer to find out if star forward Graham Ike will play basketball this season.
Third-year coach Jeff Linder won't commit one way or the other on if the Mountain West preseason player of the year will suit up for the Cowboys this year. Ike suffered a lower right leg injury less than a week before the season-opener and has yet to check in for UW this winter.
"He’s still the same thing," Linder said during Monday's news conference. "Same as it was last week. … He’s making progress, but, as of right now, he’s still to be determined."
Ike was given an original timetable of six to eight weeks, but it's been almost 13 weeks since the injury was announced. The Cowboys have stumbled out to a 6-14 overall record and sit in last place of the Mountain West at 1-7 in league play.
"I hold out hope, but at the same time, too, it’s what’s best for him and what’s best for him moving forward in his career," Linder said. "... I know, in his mind, he could come back. If the opportunity presented itself, he’s a guy that would like to play. But at the same time, too, we’re not going to jeopardize his future just to come back for a handful of games.
“If we see here in the next couple of weeks that things are going according to plan, there might be a possibility. But that’s a decision that is completely up to him.”
The Cowboys have just one win in their past 10 games, thanks, in large part, to an injury report that extends far beyond just Ike. Starting guard Brendan Wenzel hasn't played since Jan. 7, and Kenny Foster has missed all of January after having back surgery earlier this month.
Slowly, but surely, the Cowboys are starting to return to full strength.
"Graham is still – that is what it is," Linder said. "Wenzel is still day-to-day and is coming along. Not sure whether or not he’ll be available for (Tuesday's game against Fresno State), but he’s definitely making progress.
"Kenny had a follow-up today. He’ll be, maybe best-case scenario, two weeks out. That’s good news for him."
The Cowboys returned forward Hunter Thompson to the starting lineup last weekend after the super-senior missed five games with mononucleosis. Hunter Maldonado has also been banged up with various injuries all season, but is back to full health going into UW's home matchup with Fresno State on Tuesday.
Having players return to the lineup healthy, rather than the other way around, is a huge benefit to Linder and the program, not just in games, but for practices, as well. This week was the first time the Cowboys have had enough healthy players to play five-on-five in practice in nearly two months, Linder said.
"It’s nice to be able to have some bodies at practice and actually have the bodies to where we can actually go and do a little bit of five-on-five, which is a good thing," Linder said. "We haven’t been able to do much of that, and that’s been the hardest thing with all the injuries and illnesses. We just haven’t been able to have all the cohesion and consistency within the group and lineups to where you can really practice to get better."
The time off allowed UW's players to get some much-needed rest going into the midway point of the conference season, both physically and mentally, Linder said.
"I think for us, with the injuries we’ve had and whatnot, it’s such a long season," Linder said. "(It's important) just making sure they’re fresh, not only from a physical standpoint, but probably more from a mental standpoint. We took a couple days off, but they still got in the gym and got some shots up.
"You’re not going to change much at this time of year. If, at some point, Graham were to come back, then obviously things would definitely change in terms of some of the things we would do, but that’s not the case right now.”
The Cowboys opened conference play with a 58-53 loss to the Bulldogs last month in California. UW erased an 18-point deficit to take a lead late in the second half, but allowed two offensive rebounds to Fresno State that led to the five-point loss.
Linder doesn't expect the Bulldogs' strategy to change much during Tuesday night's rematch in Laramie.
"You know they’re going to play hard, and they’re going to guard," Linder said. “A lot like us, they have their moments when they make shots and they don’t make shots. During the game at their place, I thought, for the most part, we had some really good stretches defensively, but we had a big lull at about the five-minute mark in the first half to about the 15-minute mark in the second half. For those other stretches, we did a good job."
The Cowboys will host the Bulldogs (7-13 overall, 3-6 MW) at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium.