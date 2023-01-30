Graham Ike

University of Wyoming junior forward Graham Ike (33) dribbles during a scrimmage at Storey Gym in Cheyenne on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

LARAMIE – University of Wyoming fans will have to wait a little bit longer to find out if star forward Graham Ike will play basketball this season.

Third-year coach Jeff Linder won't commit one way or the other on if the Mountain West preseason player of the year will suit up for the Cowboys this year. Ike suffered a lower right leg injury less than a week before the season-opener and has yet to check in for UW this winter. 


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus