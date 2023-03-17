Jeff Linder hates outside noise.
Linder, the third-year University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach, was vocal all season about his disdain for social media. His focus was on his team and the players he had in the locker room during the Cowboys’ 9-22 season and last-place finish in the Mountain West.
“There’s plenty of chatter out there and there’s plenty of B.S. out there, but at the end of the day, when I look in the mirror, I know what my character is, and I know how I coach,” Linder said after a home win over Nevada last month. “I’m not for everyone. But I know I have a high standard, and I’m not lowering my standard.
“I’m going to find guys who want to be held at a high standard. There’s still guys who still want to be held to a high standard, that want to be coached, that want to be pushed, and they know, you know what, sometimes it’s not going to come out the way you want to hear it, but at the end of the day, you’re going to hear the truth.”
Unfortunately for Linder, the noise in both Laramie and on social media has been plentiful since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened its doors Monday morning. The Cowboys lost a trio of players, including Noah Reynolds, Nate Barnhart and Jeremiah Oden, in the first 48 hours of the portal being open.
The trio joined California natives Max Agbonkpolo, Ethan Anderson and Jake Kyman in the portal. Those three left UW together midseason last month.
This week’s departures put the Cowboys’ total number of outgoing transfers to six less than a week after UW’s season ended at the MW tournament in Las Vegas.
On top of the six transfers, Linder will also lose super-seniors Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson to graduation, bringing the team’s open scholarship count to eight out of 13 available spots. The Cowboys are guaranteed to have less than half of this year’s roster on next year’s team.
MW preseason player of the year Graham Ike has yet to announce his future plans after sitting out the entire season with a right foot injury. Ike averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds in 33 starts as a sophomore in 2021-22.
A promising sign for the star forward’s return was him spending time at Cole Elementary School this week in association with the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, according to Ike’s Twitter account.
The panic button has officially been pressed for many UW fans. For others, the button is within arm’s reach until Ike announces his decision to either stay with the Cowboys or pursue opportunities elsewhere, whether that be in the transfer portal or in a professional capacity.
The overwhelming roster turnover follows a disappointing season that started with the Cowboys being picked second in the MW preseason polls. With six players making the decision to transfer out of the program, fans have started to question Linder’s future in Laramie. Is Linder’s job at UW safe, and should it be?
Questions of Linder’s treatment toward the three California transfers have risen on social media from those close to Agbonkpolo, Anderson and Kyman. However, all three have all been radio silent since their departure from Laramie. Reynolds, Barnhart and Oden didn’t give a reason for their decision to transfer, and they likely never will.
Is the mass exodus a Linder problem? Or is it a testament to the landscape of college basketball, with penalties no longer assessed to players who decide to transfer?
Linder’s tough-love mentality worked on Maldonado, who spoke highly of the head coach following UW’s season-ending loss to New Mexico in the MW tournament last week. But that approach may have rubbed others the wrong way, specifically Reynolds, Oden and Barnhart.
Personal feelings aside, Linder’s body of work speaks for itself. He took over a dormant Northern Colorado team and ripped off three consecutive 20-win seasons in his first four years. Linder won Big Sky coach of the year honors and led UNC to a title in the 2018 CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.
Linder took over at UW in the midst of COVID-19, putting together the best recruiting class in the MW, all over Zoom. He was able to retain guys like Maldonado and Thompson while also adding players like Oden, Ike and Xavier DuSell.
This year was Linder’s first losing season in Laramie after taking the Cowboys to the NCAA Tournament a year ago. He was 39-20 in his first two seasons with UW before this year’s 9-22 showing.
Linder has been away from the team since its trip to Vegas for the conference tournament. His father, Bruce, died in Colorado last week, and Linder stepped away to spend time with him shortly before.
Linder has faced many tests in his head coaching career, but this offseason is by far the biggest one. Not only will he need to recruit almost an entirely new roster, Linder will need to do it without associate coach Sundance Wicks.
Wicks, who joined UW’s staff when Linder was hired in 2020, was hired as the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s new head coach this week. Wicks’ departure adds one more vacancy to a UW program that will be almost unrecognizable by this time next season.
The days of having loyalists like Maldonado and Thompson who stay at one program for an entire career are likely finished unless the NCAA puts tighter restrictions on the transfer portal. Much like UW football coach Craig Bohl had to do, Linder will need to adjust to the current landscape and recruit accordingly, if he wants to continue to find success as a coach and as a recruiter.
With little information available about why six UW players (as of now) have decided to leave the program, it’s tough to conclude which party is at fault, if any at all. When it comes to Linder, he’s proven himself worthy of the five-year contract extension through 2027 he received last year.
Is Linder the right guy for the Cowboys? With the information available, it’s hard to say otherwise. He’ll have his hands full filling his roster going into his fourth season, and there’s no doubt his key motivation will be finding players who want to play as hard as he expects them to.
But as he’s proved already multiple times, Linder should be up for that challenge.