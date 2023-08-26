LARAMIE — Jack Walsh’s nerves were obvious in his first career start against New Mexico last fall.
Walsh, a 6-foot-3 guard for the University of Wyoming, earned a false start penalty on the Cowboys’ second drive against the Lobos. Rather than panic, Walsh was able to settle in, coming up with a huge fumble recovery late in the game to help UW hold on to a 27-14 win in Albuquerque.
While a student-athlete’s first career start is monumental on its own, Walsh’s was made even more special because of who was in attendance. Walsh’s dad, John, was a right tackle on UW’s offensive line, helping the Cowboys win back-to-back Western Athletic Conference championships in 1987 and ’88.
John made the trip from Illinois to Albuquerque to watch his son’s first career college start.
“It was almost like a movie,” Walsh said last year. “It was very special for me, obviously, but it was very special for my dad, too. He came up to me after the game and said, ‘Today was the best day of my life.’”
UW coach Craig Bohl refers to Walsh as a legacy player, or a player that has had a family member play for the Cowboys in the past. Walsh wore No. 66 during his redshirt season, but switched to No. 79 last fall, the same jersey number his father wore in Laramie.
Walsh is one of two legacy players on UW’s starting offensive line, the other being veteran tackle Frank Crum, whose dad, Gary, played offensive line for the Cowboys from 1979-81, and whose grandfather, Earl, lettered for the Cowboys in 1940, according to UW.
“He had a really good spring,” Bohl said about Walsh earlier this month. “We played him at tackle in the spring, and we’re moving him back to guard. … He’s moving really well. He’s another legacy guy, like Frank. His dad played here. It means a lot for those guys.”
Walsh will start the season as UW’s starting right guard. While he only started in two games last fall, Walsh earned plenty of reps in a reserve role throughout the season. That experience will pay dividends for the redshirt sophomore this fall.
“Having those experiences is the best thing you can get as a young offensive lineman, and as a young player,” Walsh said. “Watching those games and watching what I did in those games, that’s what I’m going to take into this year.
“With that comes a certain expectation of you because I have played and I have started. Going out and playing to the best of my abilities is definitely something the coaches are expecting out of me.”
The Cowboys’ offensive line lost starters Eric Abojei (NFL), Zach Watts (graduation) and Emmanuel Pregnon (transferred to Southern Cal) this offseason. Walsh looks at Pregnon’s departure as an opportunity for him to cement himself as UW’s starting right guard moving forward.
“It’s very sad to see that (Pregnon) was leaving, but I saw all the offers he was getting, so he’ll be fine. I wish the best for him,” Walsh said during spring camp. “It definitely creates a huge opportunity for me and the three or four other guys who could fill that right guard spot.
“Seeing if those other guys can pursue that spot, it’s really fun to watch, that’s for sure. You can see that fight in them.”
Crum, who’s going into his sixth and final season in Laramie, has been a big mentor for Walsh through his first three seasons at UW. His experience, paired with Nofoafia Tulafono returning as the starting center, gives Walsh plenty of comfort going into the new year.
“He’s been here forever,” Walsh said about Crum. “He’s seen a lot of things and played in a lot of games, and he’s played in a lot of big games and bowl games, too. Having his experience and having him talking to us about how we need to go about ourselves as offensive linemen and becoming veterans, it’s so much help. He’s been a leader of the O-Line, but he’s also very, very good.”
Andrew Peasley is going into his second campaign as UW’s starting quarterback. He’s seen Walsh grow exponentially over the past two seasons, and has all the confidence in the world in his new starting right guard.
“Jack is very, very good,” Peasley said at Mountain West media days last month. “When a good player is playing, you don’t realize how good they are. Jack has taken a lot of steps during spring ball. I think he’ll be a good dude this year.”
Walsh knows how important this season is for his football future. He plans to take advantage of the opportunity every chance he gets.
“A big goal is definitely to start every game,” Walsh said. “There’s a lot of things, but this year, I’m just focusing on contributing to this team as much as possible.”
As far as team goals, Walsh knows how close last year’s team was to competing for a MW title. He’d like to see the Cowboys build off of last season and play better football in the last month of the conference season.
“The Mountain West championship sounds fun,” Walsh said. “We started off a little bit slow last year, but then we got really hot and then had those heartbreakers at the end of the season. Those things are tough, but they also serve as some motivation going into this year.
“We lost a few guys here and there, but I think the core is still strong. It’s still here. I think we could run the table this year, for sure.”
UW’s nonconference slate features a home matchup with Texas Tech and a road contest at Texas. Playing two Big 12 programs early in the season should be a good test for Walsh and his teammates this fall.
“You look at these teams that are playing on ABC and ESPN, and they’re playing for national championships. Now, you get to play against them,” Walsh said. “It’s a huge challenge, but it’s something you dream about as a young kid. I’m excited for it.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters