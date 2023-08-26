LARAMIE — Jack Walsh’s nerves were obvious in his first career start against New Mexico last fall.

Walsh, a 6-foot-3 guard for the University of Wyoming, earned a false start penalty on the Cowboys’ second drive against the Lobos. Rather than panic, Walsh was able to settle in, coming up with a huge fumble recovery late in the game to help UW hold on to a 27-14 win in Albuquerque.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus