LARAMIE — Jamari Ferrell has been waiting for an opportunity to showcase his talents at the Division I level since he was high school freshman.

Ferrell, listed at 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds, transferred to the University of Wyoming this summer. He spent the past two seasons at Saddleback Community College in his hometown of Mission Viejo, California.


