LARAMIE – As Arena-Auditorium earned back its “Dome of Doom” nickname with a raucous showing Monday night, the University of Wyoming made sure to give Cowboys Nation something to celebrate.
Last season against Colorado State, senior guard Drake Jeffries air-balled a late 3-point attempt that could’ve lifted the Pokes past their hated rival. That wouldn’t be the case this time.
With UW up by two and less than 20 seconds remaining in overtime, Jeffries knocked down a deep 3 off an assist from senior guard Hunter Maldonado to seal an 84-78 victory over CSU.
“It was crazy,” Jeffries said.” I had the same shot last year, and coach (Jeff) Linder put his trust in me ... Maldo gave me the look, and I just had to knock it down. It was a blessing.”
The 7,539 fans in attendance marked the largest crowd at Arena-Auditorium since January 30, 2016, which was also a Border War matchup with the Rams. A full-capacity student section poured onto the court after the final buzzer to rejoice with the team, a moment unlike any Maldonado has seen during his five years in Laramie.
“This is the most fans that have ever come out to watch a game I've played in, and it was huge,” Maldonado said. “Shoutout to everyone that came and all the students. As the game went on and we got down to crunch time, they were loud. It was deafening, and they brought the energy.”
Added UW coach Jeff Linder: “This is what Wyoming can be, and this is why it's a special place. This is why you come to the University of Wyoming, because you will get the support you don't get at most places. For those returning guys to trust us during a crazy time, and those guys who had options and could've gone to other places, for them to trust the coaching staff that this could be possible, and to see it come to fruition, it's a special feeling.”
Just three days removed from hitting a buzzer-beater in his hometown to down Air Force, Maldonado poured in a career-high 35 points on 12 of 19 shooting to go along with three rebounds and seven assists. Eighteen of these points came in the first half, as the 6-foot-7 Maldonado took advantage of one-on-one opportunities against CSU’s smaller guards.
“They weren't doubling me and they're a little smaller,” Maldonado said. “They have 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-3 guards, so when they were trying to go one-on-one, I was just trying to get to my spot. I work on hitting those shots over all our guys, so when they put those guys on me, I was just trying to get to my spot.”
Jeffries and sophomore forward Graham Ike also scored in double figures for UW, adding 16 points each. Ike had a game-high eight rebounds, while Jeffries pulled down five boards.
The Cowboys (17-3 overall, 6-1 Mountain West) won the rebounding battle 35-29 and made 11 more free throws than CSU, with their play on the defensive end playing a pivotal role in the win. The Rams (16-3, 6-3), who entered the game ranked 16th in the country shooting 38.3% from deep, missed seven of their last nine 3-point attempts.
Junior forward David Roddy led the way for the Rams, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the second half following a slow start by his own standards. Roddy, the fifth-leading scorer in the Mountain West with 18.6 points per game, also had five rebounds, three steals and two assists.
He did, however, miss out on an opportunity to put the game away in regulation.
A pair of free throws by Ike gave the Pokes a one-point lead with six seconds remaining. Roddy was fouled by Jeffries while driving to the basket, sending him to the line for two shots with 1.7 seconds remaining. The versatile veteran swished the first shot through the net, but clanked the potential game-winner off the rim, as a screaming UW student section stood roughly 30 feet away.
“Please don't make it,” Jeffries said of his thoughts during Roddy’s free-throw attempts. “I thought I got all ball, but I should've stepped over and taken a charge. It would've been game over at that point, but in the long run, thankfully (Xavier DuSell had) his arm antics, rubbing his arms (to make them) miss the second one, so it was good.”
UW returns to action Thursday night against MW leader Boise State, in another home game filled with conference title implications.
WYOMING 84, COLORADO STATE 78, OT
Colorado State: Roddy 9-15 1-3 23, Stevens 7-14 2-2 17, Moore 3-6 0-0 6, Jacobs 2-7 0-1 5, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Tonje 7-13 1-1 15, Rivera 2-2 4-4 8, Moors 2-4 0-0 4, Lake 0-4 0-0 0. Totals: 32-67 8-11 78
Wyoming: Maldonado 12-19 10-11 35, Jeffries 5-9 1-2 16, Ike 5-10 6-7 16, Oden 5-6 0-0 12, Wenzel 0-3 0-0 0, DuSell 1-4 2-2 5, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Reynolds 0-1 0-2 0. Totals: 28-53 19-24 84
Halftime: CSU 35, UW 34. Regulation: 70-70. 3-pointers: CSU 6-20 (Roddy 4-5, Stevens 1-2, Jacobs 1-5, Moors 0-1, Moore 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Tonje 0-3); UW 9-21 (Jeffries 5-9, Oden 2-3, Maldonado 1-3, DuSell 1-3, Thompson 0-1, Wenzel 0-2). Rebounds: CSU 29 (Jacobs 6); UW 35 (Ike 8, Oden 7). Assists: CSU 12 (Stevens 5); UW 11 (Maldonado 7). Turnovers: CSU 13 (Roddy 4); UW 17 (Maldonado 8). Blocks: CSU 3 (Three with 1); UW 3 (Ike 2). Steals: CSU 10 (Roddy 3); UW 1 (Maldonado). Team fouls: CSU 23; UW 16. Fouled out: CSU 1 (Roddy); UW 1 (Ike)
Attendance: 7,539