University of Wyoming sharpshooter Drake Jeffries made the first step in his professional career Friday, agreeing to join the Denver Nuggets for the NBA Summer League.
The 11-day competition features all 30 NBA teams and is set to start July 7 in Las Vegas. The news was first reported by Jon Chepkevich of RookieScale.com, which Jeffries later confirmed.
Jeffries, who led the Mountain West and ranked 25th nationally last season with a 40.9% success rate from deep, knocked down 94 3-pointers in his final year with the Cowboys – marking the third-highest single-season total in program history. He also averaged 10.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
The Mattoon, Illinois product, who played at Minot State and Indian Hills Community College before coming to Laramie, was a key part of what has been one of the biggest turnarounds in college basketball over the past two seasons. UW won just 17 games combined in the two years prior to his arrival. Last season, the Cowboys reached the NCAA Tournament while securing just their second 25-win campaign since 1988.
Texas Tech’s Adonis Arms and Kyle Allman Jr., Jack White and Matt Mitchell – all of whom played overseas last season – are among the other reported members of the Nuggets' summer league team, along with 2022 draft picks Christian Braun, Peyton Watson and Ismael Kamagate.