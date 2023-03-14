wte-20230131-spts-JeremiahOden

University of Wyoming forward Jeremiah Oden drives to the basket during the Cowboys’ 85-62 victory over Fresno State on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 Troy Babbitt/UW athletics

LARAMIE — The foundation of the University of Wyoming men's basketball program lineup continues to fall apart piece by piece.

On Tuesday, junior Jeremiah Oden became the sixth Cowboy from this year's roster to enter the transfer portal. The action reconnects the Chicago native with sophomore Noah Reynolds, redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart and grad transfers Max Agbonkpolo, Ethan Anderson and Jake Kyman as former Cowboys in the transfer portal. 


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus