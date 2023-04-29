LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming’s football team will welcome back its leading scorer from a year ago, and it’s not a name casual fans will have front of mind.

John Hoyland, UW’s lone place-kicker currently on the roster, led the Cowboys with 94 points scored last fall, or an average of 7.2 points per game. The rising junior connected on 22-of-25 field goal attempts (88%) and tied for seventh in the country with an average of 1.69 field goals per game.


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

