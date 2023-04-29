LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming’s football team will welcome back its leading scorer from a year ago, and it’s not a name casual fans will have front of mind.
John Hoyland, UW’s lone place-kicker currently on the roster, led the Cowboys with 94 points scored last fall, or an average of 7.2 points per game. The rising junior connected on 22-of-25 field goal attempts (88%) and tied for seventh in the country with an average of 1.69 field goals per game.
His 22 made field goals set a new school record at UW, beating out Cory Wedel and J.D. Wallum’s old record of 20 set in 1996 and 2001, respectively. He also converted 28-of-28 extra-point attempts on the season.
Looking at the numbers, it would be hard for Hoyland to match his production on special teams again. Luckily for Hoyland, he isn’t a numbers guy.
“I want to do better,” Hoyland said. “You can’t really look at what you’ve done in the previous years, you have to just take it one kick at a time. The numbers kind of stack up that way.
“Anything I can do to help the team, making field goals in big moments or just in general, just trying to get those points on the board for our team.”
Hoyland has been UW’s starting kicker for the past three seasons. He took over in 2020 and hasn’t looked back since.
Craig Bohl, who’s going into his 10th season as UW’s head coach, feels a sense of comfort knowing Hoyland will return on the special teams unit. Bohl has enjoyed seeing Hoyland blossom into a kicker that becomes more and more reliable as the pressure intensifies.
“If you look at our wins last year, we were winning playing small ball,” Bohl said last month. “With those guys, every field goal, every punt, all of those kind of things, that’s how we won a lot of games.
“To have an experienced guy with his confidence coming back with the same snapper and the same holder, it gives me a real sense of where we’re at.”
Hoyland has a unique balance between accuracy and power. His career-long in practice is a 70-yarder with the wind behind him, and a 65-yarder indoors.
Of course, his field goal range on game day always depends on what kind of weather decides to show up in Laramie.
Coming off a career year, Hoyland has all the trust in the world from Bohl and his coaching staff. That kind of confidence goes a long way for a placekicker, and Hoyland is no different.
“If the coaching staff has confidence in you, obviously that gives you confidence in yourself that you can go out and make kicks,” Hoyland said. “When they believe in you to do that, and just the fact that you’re even out there in the first place, that’s just a vote of confidence that they trust you to make that kick.
“You just have to go out and do it. It’s a cut-and-dried thing. When you’re out there, you either make it or you miss it.”
Hoyland’s confidence continues to grow as he prepares for his fourth season in Laramie. The Broomfield, Colorado, product was 4-of-5 from more than 50 yards last season, including a career-high 55-yarder in a home win over Tulsa.
That 55-yard kick is still something Bohl refers to when he talks about Hoyland months later.
“I can remember one of our games, it was a fairly long field goal, and I said, ‘Field goal team,’” Bohl said. “I heard a few of our coaches kind of questioning, ‘Can he really kick it that far?’ And I heard one of our coaches say, ‘We’re going to find out.’ And he did.
“It’s great to have him. He’s kind of got ice running through his veins. He doesn’t have a sense of entitlement, and he wants to contribute for the Cowboys.”
Hoyland’s goal going into his junior year is to continue to contribute as much as he can to help the Cowboys win games. A big part of UW’s success last season came from the special teams unit, but Hoyland knows he was only a portion of that unit’s production.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-6c831043-7fff-6972-ab46-2c1b361cbb97”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-6c831043-7fff-6972-ab46-2c1b361cbb97”}“I think we have a real good chance of being one of the better special team units in the Mountain West,” Hoyland said. “With (punter Clayton Stewart) coming back, obviously that’s very big. I think having (punter Ralph Fawaz) there, as well, having that depth, those two guys are competing really well right now, and they’re pushing each other to get better.”{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}When it comes to team goals, Hoyland knows the first MW championship in program history is within reach. In order to accomplish that goal, the Cowboys will need to continue to play with chemistry going into fall camp.{/span}{/span}
“I think we’re in a really good spot right now,” Hoyland said. “The team togetherness is there. I think we have guys who are going to be stepping up, and that’s on them. If there are spots to be filled or there are guys that aren’t going to be playing right away, some guys will be kind of thrust into a role, and it’ll come down to how they respond to that.
“That’s a very important part of being on a team, just that depth. I think we’re really strong there. There are a bunch of guys who are ready for their moment, and I think they’ll be ready when that time comes.”
UW will cap the spring portion of the season with its annual spring game at 2 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. The game will be open to the public and free to attend.