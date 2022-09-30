From taking the University of Wyoming to its first Mountain West championship game to providing national exposure amid his ascent to NFL stardom, Josh Allen’s impact on the Cowboys has been immense and widespread.
The latest example of this is set to unfold this weekend in Laramie.
For the second consecutive year, a contingent of Buffalo Bills fans will make their way to the Cowboy State to cheer for the Pokes and take in the place that helped shape their All-Pro quarterback.
“It’s great to have that connection,” Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said. “Josh has carried the banner for the state of Wyoming – not just Cowboys football, but the state – well. It’s neat to see the Bills Mafia kind of adopt this team.”
The idea for the trek from western New York to Laramie originated when John Lang – also known as End Zone Elvis – was shown a YouTube video from a friend of the scene that unfolded at the Buckhorn Bar & Parlor when Allen was drafted No. 7 overall in 2018. Lang’s initial response was, “We have to go there.”
Lang and other members of the famed Bills Mafia started to discuss the idea of attending a game at War Memorial Stadium on a week when the Bills weren’t playing at home. The more people around the Buffalo area heard about it, the more interest seemed to grow.
The initial trip included watching the Cowboys steamroll Ball State 45-12 last September, but even more memorable was the overall experience of the weekend and the people they met – several of which made their way to Bills home games later in the year.
This year’s festivities will include a cocktail reception at the Buckhorn on Friday evening, followed by tailgating for Saturday’s matchup between UW and San Jose State. After the game, the group plans to head to 3rd Street Bar & Grill, before closing out the weekend Sunday with a tailgate in one of the parking lots near The Library Sports Grille & Brewery for Buffalo’s showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.
There will also be a silent auction held, with a guitar and a framed print of a poster created for the trip by Buffalo artist Austin Hinton up for bidding. The proceeds will be split between and donated to Climb Wyoming and the Patricia Allen Fund, which was created in honor of Allen’s late grandmother and benefits the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.
“We made so many great friends there,” Lang said. “We were welcomed with open arms in Laramie, and it was absolutely incredible. It was funny, as I was driving home last year, everybody was calling me saying, ‘We have to do this again.’ We’ve been planning it since last year now. It’s just great, and the people are so nice.”
Feeling the impact
Having Bills fans, in a sense, adopt the Cowboys as their college team brings smiles to the faces of UW players. The raucous reputation of Buffalo’s fanbase only amplifies the excitement spurred by Bills Mafia rallying around the Pokes.
“It’s really cool, that connection that Josh has built between the two programs,” sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs said. “It’s great to have as much support as you can get. I know that fanbase is crazy, so it’s cool to be a part of.”
Added junior quarterback Andrew Peasley: “Josh Allen left a legacy here. People love him here, and obviously he’s attracting people to support the Cowboys. That’s special. Bills Mafia is one of the most intense fanbases out there, so I’m excited.”
Junior running back Titus Swen says that the growing support from Bills fans toward Wyoming is a testament to the influence Allen has had on both teams.
“It’s really cool,” Swen said. “Josh Allen had a big impact when he came here, so going to the NFL and bringing some NFL fans here to watch our college games, that’s pretty big. That’s a pretty big impact you have to have to have people from your NFL team want to come watch your college team play.”
‘A lot of parallels’
Outside of the obvious connection with Allen, Lang sees a handful of similarities between both fanbases. This comes in the form of passion for their favorite team, but also the nature of Wyoming and western New York, and the people who call these places home.
This is part of the reason Lang believes Bills fans have embraced Wyoming at perhaps a higher level than most NFL fanbases support their star quarterback’s college team.
“There are a lot of parallels between western New York and Laramie,” Lang said. “It’s hard-working, good people. They endure the tough climate, they endure some economic hardships, and it really seems to make for the best people.”
Gibbs agrees Bills and UW fans are a great match for each other.
“I remember when they came down last year, it seemed like it was a good time for everyone,” Gibbs said. “I would say they’re definitely two similar fanbases, so I bet they get along well.”
A natural fit
While watching the 2018 NFL draft at a bar just outside of Buffalo, Lang recalls some of his friends hoping the Bills would land a different quarterback in a year that saw four other signal-callers – Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, and Lamar Jackson – get picked in the first round. Lang, however, wanted Allen from the get-go.
“It’s funny,” he said. “I was in a bar in Buffalo, and a few of the guys in the bar were like, ‘I wanted this guy, I wanted that guy.’ I wanted the guy that plays in some cold weather and can sling the ball 80 yards like he can.
“I said, ‘I want that big guy,’ and luckily I was right. I was glad the Bills took him, that’s for sure.”
Allen’s arrival marked a turning point for a franchise that hadn’t won more than nine games since 1999, with only one playoff appearance since the turn of the century. With Allen leading the way, the Bills have made the postseason each of the past three years, while racking up 34 regular-season wins during this span.
It’s not just his on-field impact that has endeared the Cowboys great to Buffalo fans, however.
Lang says that unlike some previous players, Allen immediately showed that he wanted to be there, adding that “he really embraced the area and is a heck of an ambassador for western New York.” Jordan Palmer – who was with various professional teams from 2007-14, and has since tutored Allen and other NFL quarterbacks – said on the Rich Eisen Show last month that he “never saw a player that important to the community” during his time in the league.
Just one example of Allen’s impact is the Patricia Allen Fund, which according to the Buffalo News, has raised more than $3 million since it was launched in November 2020.
“It’s really incredible,” Lang said. “He’s just taken to it and embraced it, and it’s just been really fun to watch. He’s such a good guy from such a good family. When his grandmother passed away and they started the fund at the children’s hospital here, they went crazy.
“I tell anybody, Buffalo Bills fans and Bills Mafia, we’re all nuts it seems. But we have the best hearts of any fans in football, I think.”