From taking the University of Wyoming to its first Mountain West championship game to providing national exposure amid his ascent to NFL stardom, Josh Allen’s impact on the Cowboys has been immense and widespread.

The latest example of this is set to unfold this weekend in Laramie.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus