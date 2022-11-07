LARAMIE – Jeremiah Oden has been one of the most consistent players for the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team over the past two seasons.
As a freshman in 2020-21, Oden had 11 starts and appeared in 23 games. The Chicago native took a big step up in his second season in Laramie.
Oden, a junior forward listed at 6-foot-8, appeared in all 34 of the Cowboys’ games, including 32 starts. He averaged 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while helping propel UW to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015.
Going into his third campaign at UW, Oden is looking to take the next step forward in his college career.
“I think my game has come a long way,” Oden said. “I’m starting to know myself better as a player, and I’m starting to know my strengths, and I know how I can help a team win. I feel like when I came in here, I didn’t really have my identity as a player, but I’ve definitely gained that now.”
One of Oden’s biggest assets is being a multi-tool player who does it all on the court. His scoring ability has shown flashes to go along with assisting fellow junior Graham Ike in cleaning up the boards.
“Really, my goal this year is to just give the team whatever it needs,” Oden said. “Maybe there’s one night they need me to go out and get 15 rebounds, maybe another night they need me to go out there and score 20 points, and maybe there’s a night they need me to just go out and be the loudest dude on the floor.
“I just want to focus on doing whatever the team needs and to take another step up with my consistency so I don’t have those games where I’m kind of just floating around. I want to make sure my impact is felt every single night.”
Jeff Linder, who’s going into his third season as UW’s coach, has relied on Oden’s consistency for the past two years. His talent and work ethic both play a big part in how much Linder is able to trust Oden being on the court in key moments down the stretch.
“His consistency is what has allowed him to be the player that he is,” Linder said. “He shows up every day, and you know he’s going to work 100%. There are no possessions off with him. … There’s a lot of people out there that always look for the easy way out or how to do the least amount of work possible, but (Oden) is the complete opposite.”
Oden is the type of player Linder wants on his team in Laramie, both on and off the court. His hard work is contagious and has spread to the rest of the team over the past two seasons, Linder said.
“The work that he puts in not only in practice, but also behind the scenes, is what has allowed him to continue to grow as a player,” Linder said. “You’ll continue to see that growth this season. He’s just a guy that, as a coach, you trust him to do what you need him to do.
“That’s the thing about (Oden); he’s a guy I can count on over the course of the 28-32 minutes he’s playing to not make a lot of mistakes.”
Oden’s journey to becoming one of the Cowboys’ most consistent contributors wasn’t something he endured alone. He knows that everyone around him trusts him to make the right play, and vice versa.
“My teammates have played a huge role in making me better,” Oden said. “Just the way we play in practice, you have no choice but to get better. If you have a rough night, your teammates are always there to keep you up, because they never lose that confidence in you. That helps, just having a great group of guys who believe in you like that.”
Last year’s NCAA Tournament appearance for Oden and his teammates was an experience he’ll remember for the rest of his life. But just seven months later, Oden is already looking to add to his collection of March Madness memories.
“It was a dream come true,” Oden said about playing in the tournament. “Everyone grows up dreaming about being able to play in the NCAA Tournament, but it was almost just us getting that first taste.
“We didn’t do what we wanted to do in the tournament, and we didn’t win the league, either. It was nice to get that experience – probably a little bit ahead of schedule for what everyone expected of us – but I think now we know what we’re really aiming for this year.”
Oden has no regrets when it comes to choosing UW. In fact, he thinks Laramie could be the best thing that ever happened to his basketball career.
“It’s been great,” Oden said. “Everything that I hoped for when I committed here has happened from a winning standpoint. I’ve also been coached well, and been held accountable and have had great teammates. It’s been everything that I could have wanted it to be so far.”