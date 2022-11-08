LARAMIE – For Xavier DuSell, basketball and magic both serve the same purpose.
A junior going into his third season on the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team, DuSell has a knack for both. While basketball has always been his No. 1 priority, the Scottsdale, Arizona, product has no problem pulling out a magic trick or two in between games.
“I grew up with magic being one of my hobbies, and I just started dabbling in it more and more,” DuSell said. “I always thought it was so cool watching the TV shows with all the magicians wearing masks and watching David Blaine and all of those other guys. I always thought those guys were so cool, so I wanted to learn it.”
DuSell’s hobby as an amateur magician is no secret in the locker room. In fact, UW coach Jeff Linder knew about it before DuSell ever stepped foot on campus in Laramie.
“X gets everybody (with magic tricks),” Linder said. “Even when I was recruiting him back at Northern Colorado, during a home visit with him, he pulled out some of his card tricks, which blew me away. I told him, ‘If basketball doesn’t work out, you could always go to Vegas.’”
DuSell doesn’t think his tricks are good enough to go pro in magic. At least, not yet.
“Absolutely not,” DuSell said about making a career out of magic after basketball. “I’m not that good. I just know how to look up YouTube videos.”
Going into his third year in Laramie, DuSell has evolved into the ultimate role player. During last year’s 25-9 campaign that saw the Cowboys reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015, DuSell started 20 games and made appearances in 10 more while averaging 7.5 points and 2.3 rebounds.
“I’ve been growing every year I’ve been here, and in different ways each time,” DuSell said. “I feel like this year I’ve grown a lot, and my maturity and overall ability to play has taken a big step. I’ve gotten a lot bigger physically, and I’ve been able to raise my basketball IQ a lot.
“I’m excited to get out there with this group of guys and put on a show every night.”
DuSell’s passion for putting on a show was likely influenced by watching magicians growing up. While his basketball game is far more developed than his abilities as a magician, DuSell believes there is a connection between the two.
“Some of the magic stuff translates to basketball, because I’m pretty good with my hands,” DuSell said. “I guess that translates into my shooting ability and my dribbling, too. Actually, basketball, as a whole, is nice when you’re good with your hands.”
A good magician never reveals his secrets, but DuSell did agree to explain his proudest trick.
“Basically, I have you pick a card, and I put your card in the deck somewhere and I bring it to the top of the deck, ‘magically,’” DuSell said through air quotes and a grin. “Then I put your card in your hand and a different card in my hand and I make them switch without touching them. It’s pretty visually insane, honestly.”
Make no mistake, when it’s basketball season, bringing home a Mountain West title to Laramie is the first thing on DuSell’s mind. But with plenty of free time between now and the MW tournament, it never hurts to pull a magic trick on a coach or teammate.
“X is a really smart kid, and he’s an artistic kid,” Linder said. “His magic tricks are impressive, but you have to make sure when he’s doing those magic tricks that he has two decks of cards and not just one.”
On the court, DuSell isn’t one to dwell on statistics or how many minutes he’s playing. All the junior cares about is doing everything he can to help the team achieve its long-term goals in any given season.
“I try to bring a lot of energy, and, most importantly, I try to be a good teammate,” DuSell said. “As far as actually being on the floor, I just try to always make the right play and to be a defensive presence and do whatever it takes to help us win.”
DuSell’s role, whether its as a starter or coming off the bench, is crucial for a team like UW. Last year’s Cowboys never relied on one player to carry the load on either side of the court, and that will likely carry into this season, as well.
“Any given night, it can be anybody who makes the big shot or who goes off for a huge amount of points or who fills up the stat sheet,” DuSell said. “That’s the beauty of this team is how versatile we are. You can’t stop all of us.
“It’s going to be really fun for the fans to see just how well this team gels together and how it really can be anybody’s night.”
Speaking of the fans, DuSell’s favorite part of his time spent in Laramie has been the relationships he’s been able to build with the community. He expects that trend to continue again this year and to see plenty of fans in attendance at home games.
“This community has been extremely welcoming to me, and I’ve given my heart and soul to this program and to this town, and they’ve given me nothing but love back,” DuSell said. “It’s been a great relationship I’ve created here between myself and the community, and I’m very happy to be here, and I’m here to stay.”
In terms of what the Cowboys need to do in order to be successful this winter, DuSell thinks the biggest factor is going to be team chemistry.
“We just need to stay together as a team and focus on the end goal,” DuSell said. “We just need to take it step by step, and stack days on top of each other. We need to build brick by brick, and, eventually, we’ll have a mansion.”