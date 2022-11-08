LARAMIE – For Xavier DuSell, basketball and magic both serve the same purpose.

A junior going into his third season on the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team, DuSell has a knack for both. While basketball has always been his No. 1 priority, the Scottsdale, Arizona, product has no problem pulling out a magic trick or two in between games.

Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus