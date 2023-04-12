LARAMIE — University of Wyoming basketball coach Jeff Linder promoted Ken DeWeese to associate head coach for the Cowboys, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
DeWeese is entering his fourth season with the Cowboys and eighth season on staff with Linder.
“Coach DeWeese has played a key role in this program both on and off the court,” Linder said in the news release. “He is a talented coach, and his enhanced role will be key to the future of our program. I look forward to this opportunity for him and he will continue to help push Cowboy Basketball to success.”
DeWeese helped the Cowboys reach the NCAA Tournament in 2022, finishing the season with a 25-9 overall record. The Pokes received their first at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament since 2002 and marked the first trip to the Big Dance since 2015.
The Cowboys recorded 24 wins in the regular season for the most since the 1951-52 campaign. The Pokes, who were picked to finish eighth in the Conference ranked as high as No. 22 in the nation in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches' polls.
“My family and I are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue the work we started here at Wyoming three years ago,” DeWeese said. “Helping coach Linder lead this program has been a great honor.
"I want to thank coach Linder and the University of Wyoming athletic administration for trusting in my ability as a coach and character as a person. I am excited about the future of the program as we continue to grow and develop.”
In 2020, DeWeese was named one of 50 impactful mid major assistant coaches in college basketball.
DeWeese helped the University of Northern Colorado to the most wins during a three-year stretch in program history, with 69 wins. The Bears also finished in the top-100 of the NCAA NET Rankings.
DeWesse helped the Bears record 15-wins in Big Sky play in back-to-back seasons for the most in school history. He also helped lead Northern Colorado to its first postseason title in 2017-18, as the Bears won the College Invitational Tournament.
It marked the first postseason title for any Colorado school since the 1940 season. It was also the first postseason title for a team from the Big Sky Conference.
During his time with the Bears, DeWeese mentored Big Sky player of the year Jordan Davis, as well as defensive player of the year Jonah Radabaugh, sixth man of the year Kai Edwards and freshman of the year Bodie Hume.
Prior to his time at Northern Colorado, DeWeese helped guide UTEP to over 120 wins, including three seasons of 22 wins or more and two NIT appearances. Known for his recruiting at UTEP, DeWeese signed 26 players that were on Conference USA commissioner’s Honor Roll selections.
In his first year as an assistant at El Paso, he recruited four-student athletes that went on to earn All-Conference USA honors, including C-USA Defensive Player of the Year. He recruited a consensus national Top 100 recruit, Vincent Hunter. Hunter went on to be C-USA Freshman on the Year in 2013-14 and First Team All-Conference in 2014-15. His 2013 recruiting class was ranked in the Top 25 by numerous media outlets.
In back-to-back years, DeWeese was ranked as the top assistant in C-USA by NextUpRecruits.com and was the second ranked assistant in 2013-14 and ‘14-’15.
Prior to UTEP, DeWeese spent a season at Utah Valley and four seasons at University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. With the Wolverines at Utah Valley he was in charge of recruiting the 2010 recruiting class, which led to back-to-back winning seasons for UVU, going 19-11 and 20-12 after finishing 12-18 in 2009-10.
DeWeese got his start in the coaching ranks at Idaho in 2005 as the director of basketball operations.