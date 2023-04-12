Ken Deweese

University of Wyoming assistant basketball coach Ken DeWeese was named the team's associate coach on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. 

 UW athletics/Courtesy

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming basketball coach Jeff Linder promoted Ken DeWeese to associate head coach for the Cowboys, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

DeWeese is entering his fourth season with the Cowboys and eighth season on staff with Linder.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

