LARAMIE – Kenny Foster will be the first to admit his career at the University of Wyoming hasn’t exactly gone as planned.
Foster, the 2019 Colorado Gatorade player of the year, had high hopes when he committed to the Cowboys four years ago. But playing time hasn’t come easy for the 6-foot-5, 187-pound guard.
After an impressive season as a true freshman that included Foster playing in 32 games with six starts, the Aurora, Colorado, product struggled to stay healthy, missing significant time with an ankle injury late in his sophomore season.
The adversity kept on coming the following year. Foster played in just nine games as a junior after contracting COVID-19, strep throat and mononucleosis simultaneously.
At the peak of his illness, Foster didn’t know if he’d ever play basketball again.
“There were a lot of demons I faced during that time,” Foster said. “There were a ton. There were definitely times where I was sitting there trying to figure out if it was worth it. My ankle was my ankle, and all I was thinking during that was how quickly I could get back on the court, but when it came to the mono, the strep throat and COVID, when I came back, I had probably the biggest scare of my life.
“I sat down for a second and really wondered, ‘Will I ever be able to play this sport again?’ That thought really went through my head.”
The trio of illnesses eventually passed, and so did Foster’s doubts. The experience of being away from basketball for nearly two full seasons left Foster with a completely different perspective going into his senior season this winter.
“It just humbled me more than anything,” Foster said. “Not in the sense that it’s just humbled me as a basketball player. It’s also allowed me to appreciate all of the little things and the little gifts you have in life. For a year and a half, this sport that I took for granted for so long was taken away from me basically. Being back now, I think it really just taught me to cherish these things.”
Bouncing back
Foster hasn’t just been cherishing his time with the Cowboys from the bench. He’s become one of UW’s biggest sparks over the past month.
Foster has started each of the Cowboys’ last three games, averaging 29 minutes per game in that span, including a season-high 14 points in a 91-76 win over Texas A&M-Commerce earlier this month.
Before being bumped into the starting lineup, Foster averaged 21 minutes and seven points per game coming off the bench in a pair of games against Grand Canyon and Santa Clara.
Coach Jeff Linder, who’s in his third season with the Cowboys, isn’t surprised by the leap Foster has taken with his game so far this season. The talent and effort have always been there for Foster, it was just a matter of him staying healthy.
“Kenny Foster has a tremendous basketball IQ,” Linder said. “He sees things before a lot of other guys do. It makes him a really good cutter, but then also from a defensive standpoint.”
While Linder wasn’t surprised to be sliding Foster’s name into the starting lineup, it was something Foster himself wasn’t exactly expecting himself.
“I had zero expectations going into this season,” Foster said. “My only expectation was I was going to do everything I could to stay healthy. If I can do that, I’ll be solid. That was the only thing I had in my mind.”
Foster, who’s earned the nickname “Backcut Kenny” because of his high basketball IQ, has developed a new mentality when it comes to approaching the game. After dealing with so much adversity through injuries and illness, Foster has learned to take his career, and his health, one game at a time.
“I have this little thing that I tell myself before every game where I say. ‘Screw it, whatever happens, happens,’” Foster said. “I started saying that when I was in Hawaii with my ankle injury. I was dealing with a lot of battles back then, but one of them was if I was confident enough with my body to go out there and trust my ankle.
“In a more appropriate way of saying it, I was literally telling myself before every game, ‘Screw it, just go out there and if you wreck it again, you wreck it again. Just go out there and do the best you can.’”
Foster’s larger contributions on the floor have come from his uptick in minutes. Linder sees Foster as a player who needs to be on the floor for long stretches of time to have his presence felt by the opposing team.
“Kenny Foster is a guy who isn’t a very good player when he plays eight to 10 minutes,” Linder said. “There’s not a lot of guys who are. It’s hard to come in there as a pinch-hitter and try to go play well, but a guy like Kenny, he kind of gets into the rhythm of the game, and he’s a guy that, when he plays 25-30 minutes, you see his feel for the game come out, and you see his motor. He’s a guy who doesn’t get tired.”
Providing a boost
Brendan Wenzel, who transferred to UW from Utah in 2020, agrees with Linder. Wenzel sees Foster as a player who brings energy to the entire team, regardless of what point the game is at.
“He brings energy,” Wenzel said. “Kenny is one of those guys that never gets tired. You look at him and you get (angry) because he can always run, and he’s never tired. He’s just one of those guys that just brings energy and does all the hard work and makes all the hard plays.
“He inspires everyone around him to want to make those plays, too. He’s just one of those guys that does everything. He brings us a lot of energy and a lot of juice, and he’s definitely somebody we need on the court.”
Foster laughed at Linder’s notion of him being a better player when he plays more minutes. While any player wants to see as many minutes as possible, Foster’s goal is to always make the most of whatever playing time he gets on a given night.
“I think it feels better to play 20 or 30 minutes over eight minutes,” Foster said. “It feels better when you can get in a groove. The shorter minute spurts, it’s harder to get in a groove, but I’ve always had the thought process since my freshman year that every time I go out there, I’m going to go all hands on deck as hard as I can for as long as I can.”
At 187 pounds, Foster knows he might not always be the biggest or most athletic player on the court. But, for what he lacks in physicality, Foster makes up for it with his mind.
“My greatest ally on the court is my brain,” Foster said. “Being able to process things and realizing how quickly you have to process them and just making decisions in split seconds and using the instincts that I have with this game with the IQ that I have is important.
“Everyone calls me ‘Backcut Kenny,’ but I just kind of read it and trust my instincts with what I do out on the court.”
Foster’s attitude toward the game has shifted over the past two seasons. Going through a serious ankle injury followed by a trifecta of illnesses has also translated into a different mindset off the court, as well.
“I think just being back and actually being able to play is the most rewarding thing,” Foster said. “I’m not sidelined by anything, and I can go work out, and I can play with my teammates and stick together with them and battle with them through every fight that we have.
“I’d say, more than anything, just being able to be back out there on the court is rewarding, but being able to play a lot too is always a plus, right?”
Athletes coming back from injuries often deal with doubt or fear of being hurt again, but for Foster, his mentality has been to let those feelings go and to play freely to help his team win games.
“I think having that mentality, and it’s not in a bad way, it’s just I’m not going to worry about anything and I’m going to go out there and give it my all,” Foster said. “I’m going to go as hard as I can for as long as I can and whatever comes out of it, comes out of it.
“I think that made my mind sharper. It made me think more about the game and it made me stop worrying about everything around me, like my body or the crowd. I think it did make me play free because it made me focus. It’s kind of a dichotomy or a juxtaposition. It made me play free, but it also made me focus.”
Foster credits his teammates for supporting him through it all, even when he was forced to sit out and watch his team play. Despite a 5-6 start to the season, Foster knows there’s a lot of basketball ahead for not only him, but for his teammates, as well.
“This is one of the closest teams I’ve ever been a part of,” Foster said. “We’ve battled through hard practices, through wins, through losses, and still, everybody on this team loves one another. The record is the record and whatnot, but I think pressure makes diamonds out of us all. I think we’re figuring it out, and we’re getting on that horse, and we’re going to ride this season out.”
The past two seasons have taught Foster to never take the game of basketball for granted. That mindset has helped propel Foster into a key role for this year’s team.
“I cherish this game,” Foster said. “I’m pretty sure I could shoot a basketball before I could walk. I’ve always had this game by my side right next to me. I think over time, I took it for granted.
“Last year really taught me the blessings this game has and how easily it can be taken away. I’m here now, and I love this sport. As long as I keep doing what I’m doing day by day, I’ll never forget this sport, and I’ll love it forever, and I’ll cherish it until I can’t play it anymore.”