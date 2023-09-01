LARAMIE — Kevin McKinney sat calmly at table five in the University of Wyoming’s Wildcatter Stadium Club and Suites last month, positioned directly across from Cowboys defensive end Sabastian Harsh.
The two chatted back and forth over lunch, enjoying barbecue pork sliders and an assortment of cannolis. UW coach Craig Bohl approached the podium in the middle of the room and addressed the crowd at the school’s annual football media day.
This year’s media day was McKinney’s 57th at UW. His first came in 1967, a year that saw Lloyd Easton coach the Cowboys to a 10-1 record, a No. 6 ranking in the Associated Press poll and a heartbreaking 20-13 loss to Louisiana State in the Sugar Bowl.
McKinney, who grew up in Cheyenne, started in UW’s sports information department as a student assistant in 1967. After graduating in 1971, McKinney spent a brief period in the Wyoming Highway Department’s public information department.
The following year, McKinney returned to Laramie as a full-time assistant sports information director under Bill Young.
“Bill Young, who was the SID, called and said, ‘We have an opportunity to add a person, would you be interested?” McKinney said. “I said, ‘Well, yeah.’ I worked here for four years as a student, so I said, ‘Absolutely.’ So, I came right back, and I never left.”
McKinney has seen the Cowboys win 315 games since his freshman year as a student, and he’s seen 338 losses. He’s also seen two ties, 14 bowl games and has worked with 14 different head football coaches, all the way from Easton to Bohl.
McKinney was promoted to the director of sports information in 1975, a role he kept for 32 years. He shifted to UW’s senior associate athletics director in 2007, overseeing marketing, the creative video department, sports information and Wyoming sports properties.
McKinney remained the school’s associate athletics director until retiring in 2021. More than five decades of service at UW earned McKinney an induction in the school’s athletic hall of fame in the class of 2013.
“I don’t think anyone expects to be anywhere that long,” McKinney said. “I did expect to have this job for a very long time, if I did a good job. My dad (John McKinney) worked at (KFBC radio) in Cheyenne for 43 years, and that’s what we did.
“That, of course, is not the case anymore, but I always felt like, in my job, the longer I was there, the better job I could do.”
Creating a legacy
There’s a certain energy McKinney carries with him, and everyone who’s met him during his career has felt it.
Shortly after joining UW full-time, McKinney was approached with an interesting business proposal from Gene Benson of the Cowboy Sports Network. Benson asked McKinney to join him as a color commentator for Cowboys basketball games, a side project he’s maintained ever since.
McKinney’s first game on the radio was a road game against New Mexico on Feb. 22, 1974. He still remembers the feeling of going on the air for the first time.
“The funny thing about Gene was, he never stopped talking,” McKinney said with a laugh. “So, I’m sitting there thinking, ‘I don’t believe I’m adding much to this.’ We got done with the game and I asked Gene, ‘You do want me to be involved with this, right?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I need the help.’ Meanwhile, I’m going to myself, ‘You don’t need the help.’ He was carrying it by himself, in other words.
“As we went along, he started pausing and giving me an opportunity to step in, and it worked fine. But I remember the first couple games, I was thinking, ‘I don’t know if I should be doing this.’ It evolved, and I really appreciate him getting me involved, because I enjoyed it. I thought it was a lot of fun. As long as it didn’t interfere with my day job, I was going to do it.”
McKinney’s unexpected gig as a color commentator eventually led to a spot with legendary play-by-play announcer Larry Birleffi with the Intermountain Radio Network in 1975. Since he was already working home games as the director of sports information, McKinney only called road basketball games on the radio until the 1977-78 season.
After 10 years of calling games with Birleffi, McKinney joined Dave Walsh for UW basketball games in 1984. McKinney added football to the docket in 1998, and worked with Walsh for a total of 36 years.
“Dave and I would always say to each other, ‘We never take this job for granted,’” McKinney said. “We were always ready, because we know that there are people that need to know what’s going on, and they are counting on us for that. We totally took it seriously. I never didn’t take it seriously, because I know, this is the only connection they have. I don’t want to let them down.
“I’m really proud of that association, and I’m really proud that I’ve been able to do it all these years. While it’s difficult sometimes to hear, ‘I’ve been listening to you since I was 8 years old,’ I’m fine with that, and I’m humbled by it. I’m just really appreciative that I’ve had the opportunity to maintain this relationship throughout these years.”
The streak
Since joining UW full-time in 1972, McKinney had watched 576 consecutive Cowboys football games in person going into a December home game against Boise State in 2020.
In the midst of the COVID-condensed season, McKinney received some unfortunate news just days before kickoff. One of the radio engineers had contracted COVID, and since McKinney wasn’t more than six feet away from him during the previous game’s broadcast, UW’s team doctor wouldn’t clear McKinney to call the game against the Broncos.
McKinney’s 576-game streak came to an end while he sat at home just miles from War Memorial Stadium.
“It was heartbreaking,” McKinney said. “It was really weird being at home. … I had seen every game, up until that night, and we lost 17-9. It was hard to watch. I would actually turn it off, and then turn it back on. I had the radio on and the TV on. If something bad happened, I’d turn it right off.”
A streak that dated back to his first season as a full-time employee in 1972 came to a bitter end, but McKinney now looks at the streak as a testament to his dedication to both his job and his UW fandom.
“I really was proud of that,” McKinney said. “Of course, I had been sick over the years, or there were deaths in the family, but they were in the summertime and whatnot. I never had to miss. I was very proud of it, and it was hard to have that streak break. Everybody had their streaks broken, because we weren’t playing, but I was proud of that.”
Three years later, that Boise State game remains the only UW football game McKinney has missed since 1972.
Bridging the gap
McKinney has worked with every officially titled athletics director in UW’s history, from Glenn Jacoby to current athletic director Tom Burman.
Burman, who was hired as UW’s eighth athletics director in 2006, immediately gravitated to McKinney as a resource.
“He’s been a sounding board to me for probably every major decision that I’ve ever made,” Burman said. “I can’t image I’ve made any really important decision without consulting him. He has a great ability to see through and kind of ignore and block out the noise to find out, ‘OK, what is the core issue, and what are we really trying to solve?’
“He’s good at not letting some of the noise from the outside influence you, positively or negatively. He’s just been a great sounding board, and I’ve used him my entire career.”
What’s unique about McKinney is his longevity in Laramie. He was on campus during the Black 14 incident, and he was around when UW fielded a Division I baseball team.
“He keeps us knowledgeable about our history and our past,” Burman said. “I feel like there’s always a good link to our traditions, because Kevin knows all about them, the good and the bad. He’s a good source of information.
“… His institutional knowledge is amazing, and his passion for UW athletics is, honestly, second to none. Nobody I know takes losses harder. Nobody enjoys wins more. He loves what he does, and he’s been a great asset for us for a long, long time.”
For Burman, McKinney represents everything UW’s athletics department should strive for. His lasting impact on Cowboys fans all across the region will be something people remember for a long, long time.
“I would say people will remember him as kind of the link between generations and decades,” Burman said. “He overlapped. He gets phone calls from guys that played in the ’70s, and he’ll get a phone call from Larry Nance. He crosses generations and decades, and he’s always maintained a loyalty to the place and the program.
“He rarely ever gets negative. He’s just a positive guy, and student-athletes notice that. Especially today’s student-athlete, they get beat up so much with fans’ negativity, and sometimes, fans don’t even mean it directly to them, but that’s how they view it. When you have a guy like Kevin who’s just generally upbeat and positive and values what they did, they’ve always trusted him. Those relationships will be there forever.”
Time to reflect
McKinney isn’t impartial about who he roots for on Saturdays. He’s a Cowboys fan through and through, and he’ll continue supporting his favorite college team for the rest of his life.
“I hear this all the time that I’m too much of a fan, but I am passionate for Wyoming, and I’ve always wanted to that come through,” McKinney said. “I try to be as objective as one could expect their hometown radio station to be, but I want them to know my love for the school and for what it’s done, and also my passion for it. I never have lost the passion.”
Going into his 26th season as UW football’s color commentator, McKinney has enjoyed watching the Cowboys program grow over the years. He’s also appreciated the opportunity to have his only son, Sean, grow up around the school’s student-athletes.
“That was another part of this that I’ve loved,” McKinney said. “It was so healthy to have him around these young men. He’s a huge fan. ... To have your child raised around this kind of environment, it’s just awesome. How could it be any better, really?”
McKinney’s favorite basketball game to call was UW’s 78-68 win over No. 4 seed UCLA in the second round of the 1987 NCAA Tournament. As for football, McKinney fondly remembers Josh Allen’s game-winning touchdown run in triple overtime against Northern Illinois in 2016.
Allen is just one example of a student-athlete McKinney saw blossom during his time at UW. For McKinney, those relationships are what made all the 12-hour days and late-night flights home worth it.
“I really have enjoyed the student-athletes,” McKinney said. “I just can’t get over how much they have going for them. They have their school work, and now they’ve evolved into such phenomenal students. The course work and the majors they have, and yet, they balance it with football, and they perform in front of so many people.
“Even more importantly, how they handle themselves after the game. How they handle themselves after a loss, I don’t think I could do that. I’d be so emotional. We’ve had many times where we had to go grab somebody that had made a blunder, and they had to come speak (to the media). Seeing how they do it, I have so much admiration and respect for them.”
McKinney’s 57th season around UW football will be just as special as his first. Even in a vague, semi-retired state, McKinney just can’t keep himself away from War Memorial Stadium on Saturdays.
“You have to have a passion to do anything for as long as I have,” McKinney said. “I want people to always remember me as a passionate Wyoming fan.”
