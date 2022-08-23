With the University of Wyoming set to open its season Saturday at Illinois, here are five keys to the Cowboys having a successful 2022 campaign.
Efficiency behind center
It’s easy to pin last year’s issues in the passing game solely on the quarterbacks, when, in reality, part of these woes could be attributed to predictable play-calling and a lack of proven receiving options behind Isaiah Neyor, who transferred to Texas during the offseason. Nonetheless, quarterback play must improve in order for the Cowboys to be a threat in the Moutntain Division.
With Wyoming’s run-first offense, signal-callers don’t need to put up gaudy numbers. However, consistency is a must. The Pokes went 7-2 last year in games when they completed over 56% of their passes, while going 0-4 with a 41.8% completion rate in their other four games.
Playmaking pass catchers
After showing flashes of promise down the stretch of last season, sophomore Joshua Cobbs appears set to be the Cowboys’ go-to option in the passing game. Cobbs is Wyoming’s top returning receiver after hauling in 25 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown in 2021, and will look to fill a void created by the departure of Neyor and super senior Ayden Eberhardt.
With redshirt junior receiver Gunner Gentry suffering a season-ending injury last week, junior Wyatt Wieland and sophomore Alex Brown – who were already set to be regular contributors – will likely be called upon to step into even bigger roles. The pair combined for seven catches and 93 receiving yards last season, but with seven combined years in the program, their grasp of the offense should be an asset to a first-year starter at quarterback.
The tight ends’ ability to make an impact in the passing game shouldn’t be overlooked, either. Treyton Welch – whose two touchdown receptions in 2021 are the most of any returning player – and Parker Christensen hauled in a total of 32 catches for 290 yards last year. Colin O’Brien and Jackson Marcotte are two more veteran returners who will be in the mix at tight end.
Generate takeaways
The ability to force turnovers played a major role in the Cowboys’ first 4-0 start this century, as they generated eight takeaways and three defensive touchdowns during nonconference play.
They cooled off significantly in this department, however, as the season went on. Wyoming forced just six turnovers during the final nine games of the year, four of which came in rivalry wins over Colorado State and Utah State, as the Pokes went 2-6 against Mountain West competition.
Get to the quarterback
Another area the Cowboys will be looking to improve is their pass rush, with their 1.85 sacks per game in 2021 ranking second-to-last in the MW and 89th nationally. Despite losing several players with starting experience up front, though, there is optimism that they can be better in this area.
One reason why is UW’s speed at defensive end, with guys like Sabastian Harsh, Oluwaseyi Omotosho and DeVonne Harris receiving praise for their pass-rushing abilities during spring practice and training camp. Veteran defensive tackle Cole Godbout is also back after recording a team-high five sacks last season.
Establish the run
Once again, the run game is expected to be the focal point of Wyoming’s offensive attack. Titus Swen has stepped into the feature back role for the Cowboys after coming off a season in which he ranked second in the MW in yards per carry and led the team with seven rushing touchdowns. There’s optimism the Pokes won’t miss a beat, despite losing Xazavian Valladay – the No. 2 all-time leading rusher in school history – to the transfer portal.
Efficiency in the run game had a direct correlation in Wyoming’s success last season. The Cowboys averaged 6.02 yards per carry during their six FBS wins in 2021, while averaging just 4.1 yards per attempt in their six losses.