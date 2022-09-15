WyoSports
Jim Arthur, the longtime voice of Air Force football, weighs in on what Wyoming can expect this weekend against the Falcons.
The Falcons are coming off of a dominant win over Colorado. Looking back at that game, what was the thing that impressed you the most?
A couple of the things. The fact they were able to jump out so early against Colorado. They get a big break on CU’s second offensive play of the game, when (J.T.) Shrout fumbles, and Chris Herrera falls on it. Then Brad Roberts goes into the end zone, and bang, you’re up 7-0, the game is not a minute old, and you can just feel the energy. Then, Air Force just kept adding to that and adding to that.
I think the first quarter and maybe about five minutes of the second, they were playing outstanding football. It’s tough to maintain that level, but I thought the first part, where they jumped out to a 20-0 lead, was just sensational on the part of Air Force. Colorado got back into it, and if they get a break here or there, it’s a much closer football game.
It’s impossible to talk about this Air Force team without mentioning fullback Brad Roberts. What is the thing about him that makes him such a dangerous offensive weapon?
He’s a fascinating guy. If you see him in the hallways without his pads on, he’s an ordinary-looking guy. You wouldn’t think he plays fullback for Air Force. But what’s amazing to me is a lot of different things. He runs low to the ground. He has tremendous power. He doesn’t go down on the first hit. He has better vision than a lot of people give him credit for, in terms of finding things, and he’s faster than you think. There’s quickness, and then there’s speed, and I think he has both of those. When people see him, people don’t think that much of him from that standpoint, but he has both. He’s tough to bring down, and he just gets yards. He just eats up yards.
He has an amazing line, which he gives credit to every single time you talk to him. You can’t have a discussion without talking about that offensive line. The last several years, that offensive line has been outstanding. Steed Lobotzke, the line coach, has been great in getting those guys to play the kind of football that Air Force has seen.
Wyoming fans also know quarterback Haaziq Daniels all too well after last year’s game, but who are some of the unsung heroes of that offensive unit?
A guy like Dane Kinamon is probably getting a lot of attention from Craig Bohl’s defensive staff. Here’s a guy who plays that Z (receiver) position, and he can catch the ball, and he’s going to run the football, as well. He had five rushing touchdowns last year. He’s very fast. He’s almost a guy who is replacing Brandon Lewis from a year ago. He’s very deceptive, and although you didn’t see too much of him in game two, you saw a lot of him in the opener against Northern Iowa. He had the big touchdown run, he had the big touchdown catch, all in the first quarter.
I think certainly Wyoming is watching the CU tape, and they’re saying, ‘Who is No. 9 for Air Force?’ That’s Zac Larrier. He’s listed as the No. 2 quarterback, but they’ve tried him a lot at running back this fall. He’s a two-time Mountain West track champion in the 200-meter (dash), and he has one-of-a-kind talent where you just can’t let him sit behind another person in terms of where he is on the depth chart. I think you have to get him on the field, and Troy Calhoun feels the same way. You saw him carry the football some last week, and that’s a guy I think can really open some eyes, and gives teams a lot more to worry about than Brad Roberts.
Over on defense, what is the strength of that unit, and also a weakness or area they need to shore up if they’re going to go on a conference title run?
The strength, clearly, is the linebacker spot. You look at Alec Mock, Vince Sanford, TD Blackmon, and they have depth behind all those guys. Bo Richter is a young guy who they are going to move around quite a bit. He’s a linebacker, but you’ll see him on the defensive line. They have a lot of depth there, and a lot of people they can move around. The linebackers have been outstanding.
Up front defensively, they did lose a little bit from last year. Chris Herrera, who had the fumble recovery early against Colorado, is primed to have a big season. They have some depth there, they have a young guy in Peyton Zdroik, who the coaches raved about. He started the first two games as a sophomore, and you don’t see that all that often at Air Force. It happens every so often, but Zdroik is a good one. I don’t want to say it’s a weakness, (but) that defensive line might be a position that doesn’t have as many games played as other positions on the defense.
What do you expect to see out there Friday?
You go back to last year, and I think Wyoming did a pretty good job when you think about Air Force running the football, keeping Air Force somewhat in check. It was the passing game that was the difference a year ago. What’s the difference? Craig Bohl has referred to it: this is a young Wyoming football team. You’re going to have some guys on that defense, especially the safeties, that may not have seen the option or played against the option. I think that’s going to be important, and even Craig Bohl said it might take until the second quarter before they settle down defensively and really get a feel for how (Air Force) is operating, and their game speed.
It is tough for any coach preparing for Air Force to get their scout team to duplicate during the week what their defense is going to see, so it takes a while. On the other hand, Air Force has to worry about Titus Swen. He’s a terrific runner. They know about the quarterback, Andrew Peasley. They’ve seen him at Utah State, so there are some concerns there, there’s no doubt about that. I think Peasley is a very good quarterback, a little underrated ... and Swen is a top running back in this conference.
I don’t expect a cakewalk for anybody. I think it’s going to be tight. These teams have traditionally played tight, and Wyoming has had the advantage up in Laramie. This thing could go down to the final possession.
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.