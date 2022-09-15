WyoSports

Jim Arthur, the longtime voice of Air Force football, weighs in on what Wyoming can expect this weekend against the Falcons.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus