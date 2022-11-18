Jordan Kaye has covered Boise State University football for the Idaho Press for the last 10 months. He weighs in on what UW can expect from this weekend’s matchup in Laramie.
The big story for Boise State this year has been the emergence of Taylen Green starting at quarterback midway through the season. How much better has this team played with Green under center?
It’s been night and day. Those first four games, the offense looked lost, incompetent, whatever word you want to use. They couldn’t move the ball. There was no rhythm. The fact that Dirk Koetter (who took over as offensive coordinator last month) was at their disposal, that just doesn’t happen very often where you can get a guy of that caliber.
What he’s done really well is look at his personnel and figure out where these guys are their best and putting them in situations to help them. The last couple weeks, they’ve become a more balanced offense.
There was a lot of questions the first couple weeks about Taylen Green’s arm because he just didn’t look comfortable throwing from the pocket, but as he’s developed a bit, he’s starting slinging it. There’s still plenty of room to grow, but its been just remarkable how much improvement he’s made over the last couple weeks.
Boise State is tied for first in the Mountain West in total offense. How good is the one-two punch of running backs George Holani and Ashton Jeanty?
The whole offense runs through the running game. Those two guys are basically the cogs that keep everything moving. The offensive line really struggled the first couple games, but since then, they’ve been able to create a lot of holes.
Those two running backs, if you watch them, it’s kind of incredible how hard they run. There’s just so many times where they hit contact right at the line of scrimmage and keep going, or a loss of three turns into a gain of one. It’s things like that that really keep this offense in rhythm and keeps the chains moving.
The Broncos don’t seem to have a No. 1 wide receiver leading the team. Is that a credit to Green’s ability to spread the ball around?
Taylen has done a good job of getting the ball to a variety of receivers, but a lot of that stems from there’s just not a No. 1 receiver on this team. Perhaps there will be in later years, but last year, Boise State had Khalil Shakir, who’s now playing on the Buffalo Bills. He was a clear No. 1 receiver, and he had all the traits of being that guy. They don’t have a guy like that right now, or at least one hasn’t emerged yet. They have a lot of solid receivers, but they just don’t have that dude, and that’s OK; they know what their skillsets are, and have a really good job of utilizing them and putting them in a position to succeed.
The Broncos are 15-1 all-time against the Cowboys. How motivated is Boise State to come into Laramie and clinch the Mountain Division this weekend?
That’s the biggest thing. They have the ability to clinch the Mountain Division this week and to know that they’ll host the championship game at Albertsons Stadium. They’ve played really good against Mountain West teams, but it’s kind of been weird because the Mountain West hasn’t been very good this year. I think that’s the big motivation, though. If they win this game, they’ll host the title game at home. That’s huge for them this week.
Boise State has the No. 1 rushing defense in the conference, and UW has the No. 2 rushing offense. How do you expect that to play out?
I would probably give the edge to Boise State. They’ve just been so dang good against the rush. A lot of it is how they use their linebackers. What’s going to be interesting is that they have a lot of injuries. Ezekiel Noa at linebacker probably isn’t going to play, and that’ll be a big loss. Both starting edges, Demitri Washington and George Tarlas, aren’t going to play. There’s just a lot of injuries, so it’ll be interesting to see how they adjust to a really good Wyoming rushing offense.
Individually, who has stuck out the most for the Broncos on defense this year?
D.J. Schramm is a linebacker, and he’s in his fifth year, but this is his first year starting. He’s just been fantastic. He’s a guy who understands the schemes really well and trusts his eyes to go get the ball-carrier. Another guy is Tyreque Jones, who was a safety, but is now playing nickel. He makes a lot of the calls for the defense on the backside. The other one would be Scott Matlock, a big defensive tackle who is kind of that run-stuffer in the middle, and will probably be very important against Wyoming this week.
UW opened as 14-point underdogs at home to Boise State. What do the Cowboys have to do to win this game?
They have to, first of all, be able to run the ball and control the clock. That’s going to be huge. In every game that Boise State has lost, to Oregon State, UTEP and BYU, those teams were killer at time of possession. They were able to run the ball and extend drives and make sure Boise State’s offense couldn’t come on the field. The second thing they’ll have to do is find a way to pressure Taylen Green. That just hasn’t happened yet this season. That’s a credit to both the offensive line and to Taylen Green for being able to use his legs to avoid sacks and avoid pressure to keep plays alive.
What do expect to see out there this weekend?
I think it’ll be 31-17 Boise State. I think it’s probably close in the second half and then Boise State probably pulls away, but it could be interesting. Sometimes the weather down there could slow the game down.