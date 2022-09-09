Jadyn Adams, who covers Northern Colorado for the Greeley Tribune, weighs in on what Wyoming can expect this weekend against the Bears.
One of the things Wyoming has had problems with in recent years is putting away FCS teams.
What’s going to be Northern Colorado’s key to keeping this one close?
Limiting penalties. They had more than 500 yards of offense in their first game against Houston Baptist, but they lost, and those penalties were a killer; 105 yards (in penalties) is crazy. That’s a whole football field, and then some. If they can really lock in, then they have a shot. But we’ll see.
The Bears have two talented quarterbacks, and both were highly touted high school recruits at one time.
What does the quarterback situation look like, and how do you see them using that position on Saturday?
The official story is Dylan (McCaffrey) is currently day-to-day with an injury. They won’t give details, but I think Jacob Sirmon is the guy you need to go to. He had some mistakes, but some of that was not having enough help. A lot of freshmen are on the O-line. But, at least to me, they looked more cohesive when he was leading the charge.
Also, in terms of health, if you want Dylan later in the season, and you feel confident in his leadership and what he’s going to be able to do, I think you sit him out. It’s a game that matters, but when you’re going for the Big Sky championship, it doesn’t count.
Who are some other names to watch who could make an impact this weekend?
Absolutely Trevis Graham. He’s the grad transfer at wide receiver, and he made some great catches last weekend. Things just seem to be flowing with him on the field. Elijah Dotson is a great running back. He came from Sacramento State, and he had some good runs. If Sirmon is the guy they go to, I would also say Alec Pell is a guy to watch out for. He had 68 yards on eight catches; the longest one was 23 yards.
Those are probably the guys (to watch) on offense. For defense, I want to say David Hoage, but he’s going to be out for who knows how long – if not the season. At this point, I’m uncertain. I need some more time to see the defense. There needs to be some guys that step up, and I didn’t quite see that on Saturday.
On defense, what would you say is the strength of that group?
(Linebacker) Vincent King had a couple of good tackles. He had a big sack. If he can get going, he’s someone who could impress. (Defensive lineman) Nick Norris had some good tackles. I just think it’s getting everyone on the same page. Last year, they did a great job defensively. It depended on the game, but overall, they had a good season. I was relatively impressed, at least in comparison to past years.
It’s just getting on the same page. There were missed assignments, there were some communication issues, and cleaning up that small stuff will take them a long way.
Outside of the penalties, what were some of the things that gave them trouble against Houston Baptist?
Houston Baptist came in really wanting to win. They were aggressive, and they were physical, for better or worse. I know there were some controversial calls, but they really wanted to win. (HBU coach) Vic Shealy said after the game that he wasn’t particularly impressed with his guys. He said there were mistakes on their side, but they were really eager. Ismail Mahdi, their tailback, was impressive. He made some really great plays.
I think they just caused disruption, and when you have those communication issues, and you have guys just making little mistakes, if you can take advantage of those, you go a long way, and you win the game. That’s what they did. Then forced fumbles shifted everything. They took advantage, and I was impressed.
What’s your prediction for what we’re going to see on Saturday?
I think they will have hopefully learned their lesson coming into this weekend. The offense surprised me, so I’m going to say 35-27 in favor of Wyoming. I don’t know that UNC is strong enough to beat them, not after their double-overtime win last weekend. But I also think UNC is good enough to give them a run for their money, if they actually get everything together.