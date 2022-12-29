wte-20221229-spts-SiehBangura

Ohio running back Sieh Bangura was named the MAC freshman of the year after rushing for 940 yards and 12 touchdowns on 197 attempts, which ranked fifth in the conference. Associated Press

Eric Decker has covered Ohio University football for the Athens Messenger since July. He weighs in on what UW can expect to see during Friday’s Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Arizona.

Ohio started the season 2-3 before ripping off seven consecutive victories to make the MAC title game. How much different do the Bobcats look now compared to the start of the season?


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22

Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22

Tags

comments powered by Disqus