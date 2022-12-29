Eric Decker has covered Ohio University football for the Athens Messenger since July. He weighs in on what UW can expect to see during Friday’s Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Arizona.
Ohio started the season 2-3 before ripping off seven consecutive victories to make the MAC title game. How much different do the Bobcats look now compared to the start of the season?
What was so different as the season went on was the defense kind of starting to play into form. The first few weeks, they played Penn State and gave up 46 and played Iowa State and gave up 43, and then they played Fordham at home and won, but ended up winning 59-52 and the defense was horrendous. They went over to Kent State for the first game of MAC play, and they gave up 31 in that game, as well.
Their defense was not playing well to start the year, but as the year went on, the defense started rounding into form and playing better, and, honestly, even looked dominant at times.
Obviously, the play of quarterback Kurtis Rourke, too. The offense was kind of the reason they won some of those games, but the defense at the end of the year started keeping teams in the teens so the offense didn’t really have to do that much anymore.
Ohio will be without starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke because of a season-ending knee injury. How has backup C.J. Harris looked in his two starts under center?
It’s obviously a completely different offense with C.J. than it is with Kurtis. With C.J., it’s much more reliant on the option offense, and they’ll be having him run for a significant part of the game. The difference between Kurtis and C.J. isn’t necessarily the accuracy with their arms, but the difference comes with the explosive plays. Kurtis was able to throw 40 yards down the field on the dot. The aspect of the big play kind of goes away with C.J. at quarterback. With him, it’s much more about the run game, and they’re really going to rely on him running the read option.
Have the Bobcats lost any notable transfers from the program?
There’s no one significant that I know who’s sitting out of the bowl game, and there’s no one significant that’s planning on leaving. Ohio is going into this at full strength, aside from Rourke.
Running back Sieh Bangura has 90 carries in Ohio’s past four games. How important is it for the Bobcats’ offense to get him going on the ground?
Kurtis Rourke got all the media attention for his play, but the offense would not have not been anywhere near as good if Bangura wasn’t playing the way he was. He ended up winning MAC freshman of the year. He’s not an elite running back, but he’s a very good ground-and-pound runner if you’re trying to establish the run to start a game. It’s hard to break him down, and he does have breakaway speed if he gets in the position for it. He’s just a tough grinder. With the limitations C.J. Harris has now, if they’re not getting the ground game going against Wyoming, it’s going to look like a repeat of what we saw in Detroit for the MAC championship game.
Wide receiver Sam Wiglusz leads the team in receiving with 850 yards and 11 touchdowns. What has he done for Ohio’s passing game this year?
He changed the entire offense coming into Ohio this year. Wiglusz spent the last four years at Ohio State as a walk-on, and he learned everything there, and he came to Ohio, and it was clear from day one that he was the No. 1 wide receiver.
His route running is some of the best in the conference. He doesn’t have the breakaway speed, but he has the quickness where he can beat a corner on a deep route. He was, by far, the most important receiver for Rourke and had a lot to do with Rourke’s offensive explosion this year. Wiglusz is important, too, because he takes so much of the attention away from the other receivers like Jacoby Jones and James Bostic that they started to see more single coverage and open looks.
They had four receivers with more than 500 receiving yards on the season, so it was an incredibly spread out offense in terms of receiving, but it all came down to Wiglusz because he created so many matchup problems for defensive coordinators. Wyoming is going to have to key on him, especially with C.J. Harris in there. If they can game plan Wiglusz out of the game, they’ll have a much better chance.
Who sticks out the most for the Bobcats on defense?
The strength of the defense is the defensive line, but that’s strength from numbers because they have depth. The best one would be Kai Caesar at defensive tackle. In the linebacker room, you have Keye Thompson and you have Bryce Houston, who are both middle linebackers who led the team in tackles. What killed Ohio to start the year was the explosive plays against them, and the secondary was getting gassed all the time. They started to play a little better down to the end, but safety Tariq Drake led that unit. He’s just a ballhawk and a leader in the defensive backfield.
What does Ohio have to do to win the Arizona Bowl?
Ohio has to establish the run game, first and foremost. That’s what (the Bobcats) failed to do in Detroit, and that’s what killed them. Even in the MAC title game, the defense played an awesome game, they just couldn’t get anything going with the run game. That forced C.J. Harris to pass, and that’s when things are going to go wrong for Ohio.
What do you expect to see this weekend in Tucson?
I would expect to see a lot of running from C.J. and Bangura. I doubt after that MAC championship game that they’ll have the same trust in Harris to throw. I’m expecting a heavy ground game. I feel like Ohio is going to want to play a low-scoring, tough and physical game.