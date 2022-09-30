LARAMIE – Justin Allegri, the play-by-play voice for San Jose State, weighs in on what Wyoming can expect this weekend against the Spartans.
The Spartans got off to a rough start, nearly getting upset by FCS Portland State, but have looked solid in a close loss to Auburn and a blowout win over Western Michigan. What’s been the biggest difference in the last two games?
It’s funny, because it was a sense of disappointment after the win against Portland State, and then a sense of optimism – even though it was a loss – against Auburn. The big thing in the Portland State game, it just didn’t look like we had much rhythm offensively. There are a lot of new guys that had been playing with each other, but they didn’t scrimmage at all during fall camp. It was kind of that moment of figuring out what works with the new players.
The offensive line has been inconsistent, just because there are so many new faces there. They got a little bit better against Auburn, and then much better in that regard against Western Michigan. Western Michigan’s front was pretty good and pretty strong. They were one of the top teams last year in sacks, and they returned a lot of their defensive players, so the offensive line did a better job, and the decision-making between the quarterback and wide receivers was more in sync. The defense has been just fine, but I think the offense had been sluggish to start, and is finding a rhythm now.
What’s impressed you the most about Hawaii transfer Chevan Cordeiro at quarterback?
It’s interesting, because we saw him as an opposing quarterback. You see him once a year, and you say, ‘This guy is pretty good, what does he do well?’ But watching him now at practice and in every game, he’s a special dude. What he’s working on the most is his decision-making. At Hawaii, the interceptions were kind of high, the completion percentage wasn’t as good as it could be, but here he’s starting to make the decision that, ‘I’m going to throw the ball out of play, rather than try to fit a ball into a tight window, or I’m going to check it down to a receiver when there’s nothing open downfield.’
That maturity has led him to protect the ball better, and allow him to distribute the offense a little more. Maybe the Spartans have more receiver options than he did at Hawaii, but he’s using the whole field and he’s using everybody. You will also see him throw a few at the feet of the receivers intentionally, just to get out of trouble. I think that’s really helped him move the offense along, and he uses his legs to get first downs, so he’s able to keep the offense on the field and prolong drives. He’s been impressive to me, even more so than we saw once a year against Hawaii.
Who are some of the other guys to keep an eye on as far as the offense goes?
You need to look at Elijah Cooks, who was at Nevada last year. He’s healthy now, and he’s a play-maker. He’s one of those guys that can go up and get a ball. Even if it’s 50-50, he has a really good shot at making a play. He’s been fun to watch. (Justin) Lockhart, who is also a transfer from Nevada, brings the element of being able to line up in the slot or split out wide, and he can beat a DB and make a deep pass an option.
If you look at San Jose State’s offense, what they’ve done since coach (Brent) Brennan has been here is have a really good pass-catching tight end. Sam Olsen has kind of fit that bill, replacing Derrick Deese, who was the leading receiver last year. He’s been really impressive and fun to watch. He can go get it, he can block in the run game as well, so those three have been really dynamic.
What would you say is the strength of the defense, as well as an area of uncertainty?
The strength of the defense is the defensive line. That group is deep, they’re strong and they can do a lot of things. When you have Cade Hall and Viliami Fehoko, who are two top-tier defensive players in the Mountain West up front, you feel pretty good. But they’ll rotate in probably nine guys up front, and they have no problem doing it. That keeps them fresh, and I’m interested to see how that works against Wyoming’s run game.
In terms of a weakness, there isn’t as much depth in the secondary. There are a couple guys in Chase Williams, who transferred from USC, and Nehemiah Shelton, who have played well. Tre Jenkins has played well, too, but if I had to pick a weakness of the defense, I guess I would say that there isn’t as much depth at that position. If you tire them out or have a few wide receivers that can test them at the same time, that might be where they could be a bit more exploited.
What’s your prediction for what we will see on Saturday?
It’s always difficult to play up there – whether Wyoming is the top team in the conference, or the worst team in the conference. It’s always difficult to go up there and play well at that stadium. I think San Jose State is going to need to run the ball. In order to win this game on the road, they’re going to need to establish that early, and really make it a dual-threat type of offense to put Wyoming on its heels as much as possible. On the other side of things, the Spartans are going to need to generate a turnover or two, and try to take the crowd out of it early.
It’s always a challenge going up there, but it might be an early-season matchup in the Mountain West that might show you where things are going for the rest of the year in both divisions. Right now, you look at San Jose State and say they could fight for that top spot. They still have games coming up against Fresno State, San Diego State, UNLV, all those teams, but this one could be one that gives you a gauge of where each team sits, and their chances to make a push to win their respective divisions.