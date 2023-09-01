Justin Apodaca has covered Texas Tech University athletics for RedRaiderSports.com — a part of Rivals.com — for the past year and a half. He weighs in on what University of Wyoming fans can expect in this weekend’s season-opener in Laramie.
Quarterback Tyler Shough has shown flashes over the past few seasons, but has struggled with injuries. What are the expectations for him this fall?
He’s 8-1 as the starter at Texas Tech. Yes, over the past two years it’s been very injury-riddled, but he’s healthy, so you’re going to see this strong runner and this pretty accurate quarterback who really makes the right decisions. He just needs to put it all together and stay healthy this season. From what we’ve been hearing from the coaching staff, the NFL evaluation is that he could be a first-round pick this year if he can put it all together. He has the measurables and the tape at this point, but the NFL wants to see the full product.
Texas Tech had two running backs eclipse 600 rushing yards last fall. How has that position group shaped up in fall camp?
You’re losing Sarodorick Thompson Jr., who was just with the New Orleans Saints for fall camp, but you’re returning Tahj Brooks (who led Texas Tech with 691 yards and seven touchdowns last season), and Cam’Ron Valdez is a redshirt sophomore that will fill that second running back position. Valdez really has some of that one-cut speed that can be game-changing in a way. Having Valdez and Brooks, it’ll be a different look than Thompson and Brooks brought last year.
The Red Raiders had six wide receivers with at least 300 yards last season. How many of those guys are returning?
Really, the only guy that factored in last year that they’ve lost is Trey Cleveland, who transferred to North Texas. It might have been more of a ‘We don’t have a spot for you’ type deal. Your X and Z returning receivers are Loic Fouonji and Jerand Bradley. Jerand Bradley was (second team freshman All-American by The Athletic) last year, who probably has the highest ceiling between him and Fouonji. On the inside, you have Drae McCray, who transferred here from Austin Peay. He’s the fastest guy on the team, from what it sounds like. He had a really, really big game against Alabama (12 catches for 92 yards) last year, and he’s flashed some really good things. Senior Myles Price is also on the inside. He’s kind of been in and out of the lineup the last two years, but they’re really bullish on what he can do.
Do you think the high altitude will have any impact on Texas Tech during the team’s first game of the season?
It very well may. I asked defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter the other day about how they’re going to adjust playing a run-heavy offense like Wyoming runs. I think they’re about four deep, or maybe even five deep, on the inside of the defensive line. On the outside, they’re five deep. I think that you might see some guys rotating in and out quite a bit. They’re definitely keeping the altitude in mind, but I don’t know if they’re going to make it a big deal or not.
Texas Tech’s defensive line is replacing edge-rusher Tyree Wilson, who was the seventh overall pick in this year’s NFL draft. How do you see that group filling his absence?
I know this is going to sound very, very crazy, but this is what we’ve heard from the staff all offseason: Steve Linton, a Syracuse transfer who was playing interior defensive line for them last season and didn’t really play his first three years of college football, he’s an animal. They moved him outside to the edge, and they believe that he is going to be a first-round pick.
To say that after he didn’t play for three seasons at Syracuse and now you have a first-round pick off the edge, it’s nuts, right? But he has the measurables. In practice, it seems like it. He had four sacks in the second scrimmage.
On the other side, Myles Cole is longer than Tyree Wilson is. I think he’s 6-foot-6 and has longer arms, which is also wild to think about. He was a Louisiana-Monroe transfer that came in a couple years ago, and he’s developed really well. On the inside, Jaylon Hutchings and Tony Bradford are back for another season.
Texas Tech led the Big 12 in sacks last year. Do you expect them to bring a lot of pressure against Wyoming?
I think that they will. They do a lot with their “star” position, which is kind of like a slot corner that can play linebacker, but also rushes the quarterback. C.J. Baskerville will be running that, who’s a San Diego State transfer. I would look for him on the field. If they’re in their nickel package, where they have five defensive backs, I would look for No. 9 (Baskerville) in a Tech jersey, because he’ll disguise the coverage. Sometimes he’ll drop out, and sometimes he’ll come off the edge, too.
Texas Tech’s secondary has to be pretty tested playing in the Big 12. What do you expect out of that group when Wyoming drops back to pass?
I think they’re in a really good position at corner. They have three that are probably going to be Big 12-caliber starters. They’re returning free safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. He’s been around for quite a while. Tyler Owens is playing boundary safety. He was at Texas before, and he was pushing to take that spot from Reggie Pearson last year, and he did for the bowl game, and then Pearson transferred out to Oklahoma. I think beyond them, they’re a little thin depth-wise, but your starting four or starting five are going to be really nice.
Texas Tech goes into this matchup as a 14-point favorite on the road. What would be the key for Wyoming in order to pull such a big upset?
I’m going to start with the low-hanging fruit, but the turnover battle. If you can get a turnover on either an interception from Shough or a fumble recovery, you’re obviously in a better position. I think the biggest thing is, if Wyoming is going to win this game, they have to limit possessions. Tech loves to go with tempo under this staff. They’re trying to run 100 plays a game. I think if you are killing five or six minutes off the clock if you’re Wyoming every possession, that makes it really, really hard to do. They’re going to have to have very long drives and score.
What do you expect to see during this game?
I think Tech is probably going to win this game. I think you’ll see a very slow start. I think that Wyoming is going to do its thing, and I think that Wyoming defense is really going to cause some trouble, especially from what I’ve seen about the linebacking core.
How exciting is it as a college football fan to come visit War Memorial Stadium for the first time?
Personally, it’s really cool, because it’s my first time visiting the state. I grew up in Albuquerque, so I followed the Mountain West very heavily when I was a kid. It’s an exciting time, and I think it’s going to be a really exciting atmosphere between Wyoming’s fan base and Tech’s fan base.
