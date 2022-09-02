John Tranchina, who covers Tulsa for the Tulsa World, weighs in on what Wyoming can expect this weekend against the Golden Hurricane.
Tulsa is similar to UW in that there are a lot of moving pieces with the team. What's the thing that stands out to you the most heading into the season opener?
Probably the biggest thing about Tulsa is that their offensive line is completely rebuilt. All five guys on the line are first-time starters, so we really don't know what we're going to get from them. You think you have a good group, and they look pretty good in practice, but you really don't know. I'd say, at this point, that's the biggest question mark for the offense.
For UW, the biggest topic of conversation centers around the passing game and the lack of production there last week. How does Tulsa's secondary look? Is this a bounce-back opportunity for the Cowboys, or is it going to potentially be another long day?
Honestly, it could go either way. Tulsa has a pretty good secondary. They have a couple of really good safeties, a couple good corners, but there are also some first-time starters on that side of the ball, as well. You never really know where it's going to go, but they have some good guys out there.
It's interesting. We've been talking here a lot about how Wyoming has already had a game, and does that give the Cowboys an advantage or not? You can look at it both ways ... but I would say now that they've seen what they have and can make adjustments in this game, whereas Tulsa still doesn't really know what they have –and they won't know until they're out there.
Davis Brin had more than 3,000 passing yards and gained a lot of experience last year, but also led the country in interceptions. Is the quarterback situation more of a concern, or is there hope that it can be a point of optimism?
Most of the feeling about Davis Brin is of optimism that he's going to be better. He's worked really hard on that part of his game (in terms of) making reads. He and the coaching staff have said all the right things about how far he's come in that area. I still think, though, that the key to his performance is going to be the offensive line, and we don't know how they're going to do.
That's another big question mark, but there is a lot of optimism that, from his point of view, he has corrected some of the issues. He's a lot better on his reads, which is what they were talking about as being part of the issue that led to so many interceptions last year – trying to force plays where there wasn't one.
Who is the biggest loss and most important newcomer to Tulsa's success this season?
That's a good question. For a loss, when there's still that issue with the offensive line, I would stay Tyler Smith. (He was) a first-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys, and he made their opening roster. You miss that experience and skill on the offensive line, and now we're seeing it with so many new starters.
As far as a newcomer, you're probably looking at receiver Isaiah Epps. He was a transfer from Kentucky and a grad student, so he has a lot of experience. He played 40-something games for Kentucky, and has been pretty good, as well as being a local guy. He's actually from the Tulsa area, so he's kind of coming home and (will have) a lot of family and friends in the stands. That's more motivation, I would imagine, for him.
He's looked really good in the preseason practices and scrimmages, and I would say he's at least a No. 3 receiver. If the defense is focusing on JuanCarlos Santana and/or Keylon Stokes, he's probably the next guy that might be the one that ends up hurting Wyoming most.
What's your prediction for Saturday?
I'm not sure. I feel like it's going to be a really close game. From my perspective, when I've seen a team lose the way Wyoming did in that first game, I feel like there is going to be a lot of emphasis on correcting those mistakes – and the motivation to do so, especially with it being the home opener. I would really expect a much better performance out of the Cowboys.
From Tulsa's side, there's a lot of uncertainty, and maybe they should be the favorite, but since there are so many areas we don't really know, I'm not sure. Either way, I'm going to go with a really close game and flip the coin. If you're going to force me to pick, I might say Tulsa by a field goal at the end, but who knows?