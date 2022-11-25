wte-20221125-spts-JalenMorenoCropper

Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper has caught 71 passes for 964 yards and five touchdowns this season.

 Gary Kazanjian

Robert Kuwada has covered Fresno State University football for the Fresno Bee since 2011. He weighs in on what UW can expect to see from this weekend’s matchup in California.

The Bulldogs have already clinched a spot in the Mountain West title game against Boise State. Are they going to play their starters this weekend against the Cowboys?


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus