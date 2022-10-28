Stephen Tsai has covered Hawaii football for 31 years at the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. He weighs in on what Wyoming can expect this weekend against the Rainbow Warriors.
Quarterback Brayden Schager is third in the Mountain West in passing yards. What have you seen out of the sophomore so far this season?
He’s still trying to learn this offense. I think they ran a lot of (run-pass option) stuff last year, meshed with some air raid, but this year, they’ve used a lot of different offenses. About a month ago, they started getting back to more of a run-and-shoot concept, which is coach Timmy Chang’s background. They’re not fully in the run-and-shoot, but he’s still trying to learn it as he goes.
Dedrick Parsons has rushed for more than 200 yards total over his past two games. How important is he to Hawaii’s offensive game plan?
The thing about the run-and-shoot is that it’s the pass that sets up the run, instead of the other way around. If they spread out the offense, it opens a lot of holes for the running back. At the beginning of the year, it was the opposite, where they were using the run to set up the pass, but now I think he’ll have a lot of easier looks, and the tackle boxes will be a lot thinner for him to give him a lot more holes.
He’s been improving and getting a lot more opportunities as of late, just because the passing game has really opened up the entire offense.
Obviously, Hawaii has a big disadvantage of having to travel so far for road games, but for home games, how much of an advantage is it to have teams coming from so far away to play them?
They’re actually in the process of getting a new stadium. They used to play in a 50,000-seat stadium, but it’s been condemned to spectator events, and now they’re playing in an on-campus stadium that fits about 9,000. It’s a temporary stadium until the new stadium is built, which isn’t an ideal situation.
The problem when you come to Hawaii isn’t so much about traveling to Hawaii. The problem is going to be on the way back. That’s when the jet-lag really hits you, and it’s usually against the team you’re playing the following week.
That’s a big disadvantage for the visiting teams that come here is the impact it has the following week.
Luckily for Wyoming, they have a bye, which is a really strategic thing to do.
Wyoming is coming off a game in which the team ran for 330 yards against Utah State. Hawaii is last in the MW in rush defense. Is that something both teams are preparing for?
Hawaii had a lot of trouble against the run in its first five games. They were all nonconference games, but UH gave up 266.2 non-sack rushing yards per game in those first five games. In the last three conference games, they’ve given up an average of 137.7.
They’ve really focused more on their rush defense in those last three games. They were getting killed in those first five games, though. I think the worst one was against New Mexico State. They gave up 357 rushing yards.
Who are Hawaii’s biggest weapons on the defensive side of the ball?
The best defensive guys up front are Blessman Ta’ala and John Tuitupou. They lost an Arkansas transfer, Mataio Soli, because he had to medically retire with a concussion problem. Since then, they promoted Andrew Choi, who was a walk-on, and he’s been playing well at the defensive end spot. One of their best linebackers, Isaiah Tufaga, is going to be out for another two weeks with a leg injury.
Logan Taylor took his place at weak-side linebacker, and he had 16 tackles last week. They move around a lot of guys in the secondary, but their best guy is a grayshirt, Peter Manuma. He kind of serves as a nickelback, but he’s kind of a linebacker and safety hybrid. Penei Pavihi is the middle linebacker and kind of lines up all over the place, but he’s played well.
Hawaii is sitting at 1-2 in the MW going into this weekend. Would you call this a must-win game for the Rainbow Warriors?
Hawaii had a lot of problems this off-season with former coach Todd Graham. They brought in Timmy Chang, but I think they lost eight defensive starters to the transfer portal. It’s pretty much a whole new defense this year. I think from the start this has always been considered more of a rebuilding year.
I think this year they’re just trying to establish some kind of system here so they can start recruiting. They pretty much know that this is a rebuilding type of year, and they just want to start adding more players to the program.
Hawaii has the Paniolo Trophy after beating Wyoming last year. How important is it to the Rainbow Warriors to maintain possession of the trophy this weekend?
I think with the type of season that Hawaii is having, they’ll use anything for motivation. At yesterday’s practice, I think they actually brought the trophy out at the end and told everyone, “This is what we’re playing for.”
What do you expect to see out there on Saturday night?
I know Hawaii is really concerned about Wyoming’s running game. I just think because it’s in Hawaii that it’s going to be a low-scoring game. I don’t know how it’s going to end up, but I think it’s going to be a low-scoring game. I think there will be some drives that end in field goals instead of touchdowns, which I think will have a really big impact later on in the game.