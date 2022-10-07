Robert Portnoy – who has been the play-by-play broadcaster for the University of New Mexico for the past 10 years – weighs in on what Wyoming can expect this weekend against the Lobos.
New Mexico seems to be making progress under Danny Gonzales, someone who was intimately familiar with the program before taking over as head coach. In what ways have you seen the Lobos make strides during his tenure?
Coach Gonzales has been fantastic for the program. The fact that he’s grown up in Albuquerque, went to high school in Albuquerque, played football for UNM, started his coaching career at UNM under (current defensive coordinator Rocky) Long has helped the fan base completely embrace him. It’s incredible. For that, there’s been a huge jump in terms of the way the program is viewed both in Albuquerque and the state.
In terms of what’s happening on the field, I don’t think there’s any doubt there’s been a change. You can look at the numbers and see the defense has improved exponentially. He’s just like his mentor coach, Long. He’s going to hang his hat on the defense, and he wants to be a ball-control offense that runs it first and throws out of play action. He’s added some triple option stuff in, as well, to help with the run game.
There’s clear progress, and it’s clear in every facet.
New Mexico is already 2-3 after going 3-9 last season. The Lobos also had a 17-point lead on UNLV before losing. What’s the biggest difference you’ve seen in them?
The offense is improved. There’s no question that, at the end of last year, the offense was what the numbers said it was at the bottom of all of FBS. UNM has not been able to sustain excellent offense through four quarters against its best competition. Along with some other things, that was its undoing against UNLV. The only contest where they were able to sustain offensive production over four quarters was the opener against FCS Maine.
The defense dominated in the win against (Texas-El Paso), but the offense was not good for four quarters. That’s something that could be said about the UNLV contest, as well. The offense did enough for the team to win the game, (but) there were some other things that happened that probably cost New Mexico down the stretch. UNM burned a couple of timeouts unnecessarily in the second half that it would have loved to have had at the end of the game. A lot of factors went into the loss at UNLV. But if you look at going into that game as a double-digit underdog, to go in there and have a chance to win is clear progress.
How much has quarterback Miles Kendrick helped in getting the offense going the right direction?
He’s terrific in terms of his accuracy and the type of passing game that’s going to be part of New Mexico’s spread option. You can see that, especially working on the outside with Geordon Porter against the Rebels. He probably did his best work of the season in the zone read. The way he’d function in the read option, he knew when to give it and when to keep it and got his first two touchdowns as a Lobo. One of them came in a scenario where he pulled it after a good mesh with the tailback.
He’s doing all the different things the Lobo quarterback is asked to do in this offense. The only thing he could improve on in the way he operates in this offense is in the triple option. That’s why the Lobos used C.J. Montes to add another wrinkle offensively. You saw Montes do some really good things in the run game, and he’s a very capable thrower, which makes it exciting. There’s plenty of tape of him running the option and taking off in designed runs. The idea he’s there for a potential (run-pass option) is really exciting.
Safety Jerrick Reed II leads the Lobos in tackles. Conventionally, it’s not a good thing when a safety leads your team in tackles. New Mexico doesn’t run a conventional defense. Is Reed’s tackles total a sign of a porous defense, or more about the scheme?
It’s part of the scheme. You go all the way back to when coach Long was head coach, and he had a guy named Brian Urlacher playing the “lobo” position. The defense is designed for the safeties to be involved in defending the run, and that means Jerrick Reed, the other wolf safety, Ronald Wilson, the lobo, Haulcy – who is replacing a really good player in Tavion Combs, who is out for the year – are going to be more involved.
Jerrick Reed is a phenomenal football player, and his tackles come, in part, because of that talent and how the scheme is set up. I had a chance to talk with Tom Herman – who everyone knows from his incredible coaching career and is now a broadcaster – and he said Jerrick Reed is the guy who stood out on tape most. It’s no accident he was the team’s leading tackler a season ago, and it wouldn’t surprise me if that happened again. There’s a player that’s on the rise taking full advantage of opportunity at the linebacker spot in Cody Moon. He has a motor that doesn’t stop and plays with passion and fire. He has become a guy you have to game plan for. You have to know where No. 58 is on the field, and that’s exciting.
What do you expect from Saturday’s game?
They are two similar teams that are kind of built the same way. The games they’ve played the past couple years have been tight and close, and the team that makes the fewest mistakes usually wins. I know that seems so simple, but if the Lobos can create a few more takeaways than they give, and take advantage of them, they can win.
New Mexico was having troubles early on turning turnovers into points. They were able to do that early against UNLV, which helped them get to a 17-point lead. I really think it comes down to that. I don’t feel like either offense is going to run away with the game. It’s going to be a tight game in the fourth quarter, and the New Mexico defense is going to be asked to make a play.