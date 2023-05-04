LARAMIE — A year and a half ago, Isaac Sell was enrolled at the University of Wyoming as a student.
Sell, who graduated from Laramie High in 2021, had been in recruiting talks with UW coach Shannon Moore throughout his career with the Plainsmen. But in Laramie’s regular-season finale against Cheyenne Central his senior year, Sell tore his ACL, keeping him out of the Plainsmen’s playoff game against Cheyenne East.
Sell had knee surgery following the injury, which forced him to miss his senior season on the Plainsmen wrestling team.
Sell didn’t see much of a future in athletics following the knee injury. But shortly after enrolling at UW as a student, Sell got a phone call from a number already saved in his phone.
“(Moore) called me and said they had a spot open at wide receiver, if I wanted to take it,” Sell said. “I was super excited when he called me, so I accepted that. ... I kind of had to calm myself down when I was on the phone with him and try to stay sane. I was super happy when I got that call.”
Sell joined UW’s football team last February and redshirted his first year on the team last fall. The former Plainsman running back led Class 4A in rushing his senior year with 1,602 yards and 13 touchdowns, but moved to wide receiver for the Cowboys.
“It’s always been a dream of mine,” Sell said. “I’ve been going to Cowboys games since I can remember. ... It’s been super exciting being able to put on the brown and gold.
“It’s the only university here in Wyoming, so I feel like it’s an opportunity that a lot of Wyoming kids want, but not everybody gets it. I’m just super happy that I have that opportunity. I’m doing everything I can to go in every day and make the most of it.”
During his redshirt season, Sell primarily played on UW’s scout team to help the defense prepare for its next opponent. One of the biggest obstacles in his first year on campus was overcoming the hurdles following a major knee injury in high school.
“I think it was a lot more mental than it was physical,” Sell said. “I think a lot of people would tell you that, especially when it comes to wanting to get back into the same game you got hurt playing.
“For me, it was just getting over those mental barriers and telling myself that it’s not always easy and you go through a lot of hardships mentally when you suffer an injury like that. The biggest thing was just keeping my head up and being around people that want the best for you and just moving forward.”
Moving forward was exactly what Sell did. Now in his second season at UW, Sell is coming off an explosive performance in the Cowboys’ annual Brown and Gold spring game.
Sell led all receivers with eight catches for 79 yards. He was targeted 10 times, and provided a big spark on an otherwise lacking offensive attack from the Brown team.
“Super surreal moment,” Sell said after last weekend’s spring game. “Being a kid from Laramie, I feel like this is a moment that a lot of kids envision in their heads. Being able to fulfill that is a pretty exciting feeling.
“It felt great. I’m looking forward to what we have in store in the future.”
Sell’s confidence has never been higher since joining UW as a walk-on last spring. Coming off his performance in the spring game, Sell wants to carry that momentum into summer workouts, and eventually fall camp.
“Just being able to get out in front of people is huge,” Sell said. “In practice, we talked a lot about being able to trust, and trusting in practice and trusting in a game are two different things. We don’t have a crowd at practice, and you have coaches helping you out. When you get put in a game setting, it’s all on you being able to make a play and trusting in the fundamentals.
“It was a huge day for me. I feel really good about my performance. There’s still things to work on, but it was a good start to the summer.”
Sell wasn’t the only Wyoming native to make an impact in the spring game. Cody’s Nic Talich also shined for his home state, finishing the game with two fumble recoveries and three tackles for the Gold team.
Both Sell and Talich’s performances caught the eye of UW head coach Craig Bohl.
“He’s been a good player,” Bohl said about Sell after the game. “He’s given us fits on the scout team. That was encouraging. Nic Talich made some plays out there. We’re always excited about these Wyoming guys having a chance to go out and play. The spring game is a neat time for them, as well.”
UW’s wide receiver room is loaded with experienced guys with multiple years on Sell at the Division I level. But Sell has pushed himself to learn from the older receivers in order to boost his own game moving forward.
“Being around everything for a year now, you understand everything a lot more,” Sell said. “Coach (Mike Grant) is super helpful when we have film, and the older guys like (Alex Brown), (Wyatt Wieland), (Gunner Gentry), (Ryan Marquez) and (Will Pelissier), all those older guys are super helpful in meetings and in practice.
“If you have a question, they know the answer, and they’re happy to help you. Having them around has been super helpful.”
Sell hasn’t just befriended fellow wide receivers on the team. Andrew Peasley, the projected starting quarterback for the Cowboys, enjoyed seeing Sell haul in eight catches last weekend.
“I was rooting him on even though he was on the other team,” Peasley said. “He was making some good plays and getting a lot of (yards after catch), and I think he did really well. I’m happy for him.”
Sell’s goals going into his redshirt freshman season are simple. The Laramie native wants to push the other receivers around him to get better while also pushing himself to make an impact for the team in any way he can.
“My goal is to do what I can to help the team get better,” Sell said. “Whether that’s on scout or whether I’m traveling, either way, I want to help prepare the team for whoever we play that Saturday.
“I want to have that comfortability knowing that I’m contributing and that I am important to this team. I’m looking forward to that.”
With his second spring at UW now behind him, Sell wants last weekend’s spring game to be a reminder to everybody, including himself, that he can contribute for the Cowboys as a walk-on.
“It’s a great feeling, honestly,” Sell said. “Just being able to hang your spring season and know that you went out and made an impact on the field, it’s a great feeling.”