Growing up in Laramie, University of Wyoming offensive tackle Frank Crum has long been aware of how much the Border War means to his home state.
With a father and grandfather that played at UW, it wasn’t hard to figure out.
Now, Crum is a third-generation Cowboy – following in the footsteps of his father, Gary, an All-Western Athletic Conference offensive lineman and team captain in 1981, and his grandfather, Earl, who lettered for the Pokes in 1940.
Naturally, UW’s annual showdown with Colorado State has taken on a unique meaning for Crum, who will look to improve to 2-1 as a player in the rivalry today.
“It’s kind of a legacy, and it’s awesome that I have a chance to play in it, as well,” Crum said. “When I was a kid, I didn’t even watch the games. I’d be in the (south) end zone, playing football where the new scoreboard is, when it was all grass over there.”
While Crum’s arrival at UW continued a family tradition, his future as a Cowboy wasn’t always a sure thing. As a standout at Laramie High, he had a handful of suitors – including Colorado State.
Although he ultimately ended up at UW, Crum says the decision didn’t boil down to family tradition. For him, it was all about where he could thrive at the next level.
“I didn’t choose Wyoming for that legacy of my father and grandfather,” Crum said. “I definitely take pride in continuing that, but this was the best fit for me. Coach (Craig) Bohl was the best coach, in my opinion, between CSU and Wyoming. That’s why I chose here.”
Growing up
Throughout his prep football career, Crum – who is listed at 6-foot-7, 314 pounds – frequently held a significant size advantage over his competition.
UW sophomore defensive lineman Jordan Bertagnole, a Natrona County graduate, recalls going toe-to-toe with his future teammate in 2017.
“He’s a stud,” Bertagnole said. “I remember (playing against him) my junior year. It was my first game ever playing defensive end, and I went up against Frank. It was definitely fun to go up against him and see him come here, and know that was my goal.
“In the last year, he’s grown so much. He’s become such a good tackle. I don’t really go up against him in one-on-ones, but in double-teams and whatnot, he’s a freak.”
Individual success came rather easy for Crum at Laramie, earning first team All-Class 4A East Conference honors while leading the Plainsmen to a playoff appearance as a senior. This wasn’t always a blessing, however.
“When you’re a big guy like that, and at least at Laramie, you don’t always have a lot of competition or someone to go up against,” former LHS football coach Clint Reed said. “It was a struggle for him to figure out how to grow as an athlete in the sport of football. Basketball, baseball and all those things was one thing, because it’s a little more individual. But when you’re relying on the team, and you are physically dominating people, it was hard for him to figure out how to fit in his shoes and be a part of it.
“I think he’d be the first to explain that it wasn’t always a competition, so it was a struggle trying to figure it out – how hard to go, how physical to be and what to do. Once he got to the next level at the university, he now had people that were the same as him as his peers. Now the competition has picked up, so you know how to compete and how to get better. The sky is the limit for him.”
Bohl has noticed significant growth from Crum in various aspects this year. In particular, his understanding of how to utilize his massive size to his advantage has stood out.
“I think a lot of it has to do with his improvement in the offseason,” Bohl said. “I think Frank came in bench-pressing about 185 (pounds), and he’s up to maybe 415 now. He’s (also) playing with lower pad level.
“He’s 6-foot-8, and he has a big frame, and sometimes at 6-foot-8, you can get a little top-heavy. He’s learning how to control his body better, he’s not as grabby, (and) he’s moving his feet. He’s playing with a nasty edge, and we’ll need that come Saturday.”
UW seniors Logan Harris and Garrett Crall have also witnessed considerable improvement from Crum since he arrived on campus in 2018.
“His freshman year, he was the scout team tackle for us, so I went up against him a lot,” Crall said. “I definitely would get the better of Frank back then, but he’s grown up a lot. Physically, and what he’s been able to do in the weight room ... that’s a big body that you have to strengthen up in a lot of areas. He’s done well with that, but also his maturity has improved a lot from his freshman year.”
Added Harris: “Frank has always been gifted with his length and his strength, but his confidence ... let’s say on a reach block or pass set, he has the confidence that he’s going to win every one. Then, his maturity – if he doesn’t win that one, he’s done a lot better job of just moving on to the next one.”
Crum admits he still has plenty of learning yet to do when it comes to honing his skills on the offensive line. However, he does say he’s noticed a difference this year, something he attributes to the hiring of former New York Jets assistant Derek Frazier as the Pokes’ offensive line coach.
“Coach Frazier really brought a whole different meaning and demanded fundamentals out of us that we really haven’t been held to a standard of this year,” Crum said. “I’ve seen growth since spring ball. Fundamentally, I have a long way to go, but fundamentals in the run game and pass protection is something I’ve improved on.”
National spotlight
It’s not just Wyoming players and coaches who have taken notice of Crum’s powerful presence on the field.
Crum delivered a vicious pancake block during the Cowboys’ Oct. 23 game against New Mexico, lifting a Lobos defender into the air and planting him face-first into the artificial turf at War Memorial Stadium. The clip started to circulate on social media, and caught the attention of Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee Jeff Saturday.
The six-time Pro Bowler was so impressed he spotlighted the play the next week on “Get Up,” ESPN’s marquee morning talk show.
“I didn’t focus too much on the whole ESPN thing, but it was cool seeing that,” Crum said. “Getting Wyoming on there was definitely cool.”
Added Harris: “That’s just how Frank is. He’s a super physical dude, and he likes to put guys on the ground. It was cool to see that, but it’s just one of the times they caught him doing it.”
Hometown hero
There’s no doubt Wyoming fans hold a special place in their hearts for homegrown Cowboys – whether it’s current Pokes like Crum, Bertagnole and Harris, or a budding NFL standout like Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.
But on a local level, it’s especially notable when a Laramie product dons the brown and gold.
With four wins in the past three seasons, LHS hasn’t had much to cheer about on the football field as of late. The emergence of a former Plainsmen as a key contributor for the Cowboys, however, has been a source of celebration for the community.
“Just for us locally in Laramie, there’s nothing like playing for the school just up the hill from your house,” Reed said. “It’s one thing to play for the university in your state, it’s another to go just up the street where you’ve been watching athletes and games in all sporting events.
“It’s a great sense of pride for Laramie. We haven’t had a lot of success as far as sending guys off to the next level, and when you do, you have a great sense of joy.”