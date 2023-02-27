LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men's basketball team proved Monday that wins are earned, not given, in the Mountain West.
The last-place Cowboys upset Nevada 80-71 at the Arena-Auditorium. The Wolf Pack, who came into the game tied for second place in the conference, suffered their worst loss of the season by the hands of junior Jeremiah Oden and super-senior Hunter Maldonado.
Oden exploded for 28 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and a 3-of-3 mark from 3-point range while Maldonado came up one rebound short of a triple-double in his final game in Laramie. Maldonado finished with 25 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.
The win moved the Cowboys to 9-20 overall and 4-13 in the MW, while the Wolf Pack fell to 22-8 and 12-5. Both teams have just one regular season game left before the conference tournament next week in Las Vegas, Nevada.
"They’re playing really well this year and they’re a good basketball team," Maldonado said after the game. "There’s a lot of respect. They were tied for second coming into this. The Mountain West has always been a tough league since both of us got started.
"For me, I know on any given night you can go out there and beat somebody. We've shown that against New Mexico as well this year."
Both offenses came out with plenty of firepower during the first half. Nevada started the game on a 7-0 run but the Cowboys were able to keep pace before eventually taking a slim 40-37 lead into the halftime break.
Maldonado led the way offensively for the Cowboys in the first 20 minutes, finishing the first half with 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Junior Xavier DuSell had eight points going into the break and Oden had seven.
Tre Coleman led Nevada with 15 points, surpassing his career-high point total of 14 in the first half alone. The Cowboys had a scoring drought of nearly four minutes near the end of the half, but ended the period on a 7-0 run to take a three-point lead at halftime.
The Wolf Pack pieced together a 10-0 run early in the second half to take a 53-48 lead but UW was able to reclaim the lead 57-56 with less than 10 minutes left to play. An 11-0 run from the Cowboys was enough to propel UW to an eight-point lead going into the final minutes before sealing the game at the free-throw line down the stretch.
The Cowboys held Nevada to just 10-of-28 (36%) shooting in the second half, including a 2-of-8 (25%) mark from 3-point range. The defense down the stretch played a big part in UW picking up just its third home conference win this season.
"I feel it was very important," Oden said about the defensive effort in the second half. "To start off the game they weren’t feeling us defensively, but down the stretch there we came together and got into a good flow, a good rhythm defensively and everybody was just connected and on the same page. That resulted in stops."
UW out-rebounded the Wolf Pack 37-27, including a career-high 13 from super-senior Hunter Thompson in his final game at the Arena-Auditorium. Thompson finished the game with a double-double with 10 points and two made 3-pointers.
"It felt good obviously," Thompson said. "It’s always a good feeling to come through for your team, especially senior night. I definitely will remember it for the rest of my life."
Maldonado and Thompson were honored for their contributions to the program for senior night before the game. The pair have combined to play in 288 games, including 220 starts, over the past six years.
"There was no better way to send off the two Hunters," UW coach Jeff Linder said. "That was as good as it gets in terms of the effort that was required to beat a really good Nevada team."
During the first half, Maldonado became the all-time assist leader in the MW, surpassing New Mexico's Kendall Williams' mark of 617 in his career.
"Obviously it felt really, really good," Maldonado said. "I just can’t thank the guys and coach Linder and the coaching staff enough for really never quitting and continuing to try to hold us accountable and make us better throughout the course of this year. At the end of the day, like I said, there’s no better way to go out."
The adversity of this season made Monday's win on senior night even sweeter for Linder and his team. Being able to send both Thompson and Maldonado out with one final home win was a collective team effort, Linder said.
"For all the things that have happened over the course of the year, we all know what it is, those two guys, both those Hunters have never wavered," Linder said. "I love those guys. I hope that the fans of Wyoming, the alumni and the people of Wyoming really appreciate those two guys."
The Cowboys will end the regular season with a road matchup at No. 18-ranked San Diego State this weekend. The Aztecs (23-5 overall, 14-2 MW) will host UW at 8 p.m. Saturday in California.
We’ve got to take another step," Maldonado said. "We play San Diego State next and go in there at their house, they’re ranked 18th or 19th, and they’re first (in the conference), right? So it’s another level up. We’ve got to show up and give everything we’ve got, see where the chips fall and carry this momentum into the conference tournament."
WYOMING 80, NEVADA 71
Nevada: Williams 2-8 0-0 4, Coleman 8-12 2-3 22, Baker 6-9 2-2 14, Lucas 6-11 9-10 24, Blackshear 2-10 1-2 5, McIntosh 0-3 0-0 0, Davidson 0-4 0-0 0, Foster 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 25-61 14-17 71.
Wyoming: Thompson 2-7 4-4 10, Oden 9-13 7-9 28, Wenzel 2-6 0-0 6, Maldonado 6-11 13-15 25, DuSell 4-10 0-0 11. Totals: 23-47 24-28 80.
Halftime: Wyoming 40-37. 3-pointers: Nevada 7-21 (Williams 0-2, Coleman 4-6, Baker 0-1, Lucas 3-6, Blackshear 5, McIntosh 0-2, Davidson 0-2, Foster 0-1); UW 10-23 (Thompson 2-7, Oden 3-3, Wenzel 2-5, Maldonado 0-1, DuSell 3-7). Rebounds: UW 37 (Thompson 13); Nevada 27 (Williams 7). Assists: UW 13 (Maldonado 11), Nevada 12 (Blackshear 5); Turnovers: UW 17 (Maldonado 5), Nevada 9 (Baker 3). Blocks: UW 4 (Wenzel 2); Nevada 2 (Davidson 1, Coleman 1). Steals: Nevada 8 (Williams 3); UW 4 (Wenzel 2, Maldonado 2). Team fouls: Nevada 25, UW 18. Fouled out: Wyoming 1 (DuSell), Nevada 1 (Davidson).
Attendance: 4,520.