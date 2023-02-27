NCAA Men's Basketball: Wyoming vs Nevada

University of Wyoming forward Jeremiah Oden dunks the ball against Nevada on Monday night at Arena-Auditorium.

 Troy Babbitt/UW athletics

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men's basketball team proved Monday that wins are earned, not given, in the Mountain West.

The last-place Cowboys upset Nevada 80-71 at the Arena-Auditorium. The Wolf Pack, who came into the game tied for second place in the conference, suffered their worst loss of the season by the hands of junior Jeremiah Oden and super-senior Hunter Maldonado. 


