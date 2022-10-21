LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming soccer team didn’t perform at its best Thursday against Fresno State at the Madrid Sports Complex, but notched a late goal when most needed.
The Cowgirls edged Fresno State 2-1 to improve to 5-6-5 on the season and 4-3-2 (14 points) in Mountain West play. The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 1-13-3 overall and 1-7-1 (four points) in league action.
“It was definitely not our best soccer game,” UW coach Colleen Corbin said in a news release. “It was not pretty. It was not fun to watch. But good teams win games even when they shouldn’t.”
The victory keeps Wyoming, which began Thursday in seventh place in the conference standings, a point out of sixth and in the race for a top-six spot and a ticket to the conference tournament in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
“It changes everything,” Corbin said. “We needed a result (Thursday). We needed a win.”
Senior Jamie Tatum provided the fireworks during the 89th minute. She took the free kick just outside the box that was created from a run by sophomore Maddi Chance and deposited the ball in the back of the net.
It’s Tatum’s second game-winning goal in the last three contests and the sixth of her career. It’s also her 20th career goal.
“Jamie is a very technical, very good goal-scorer,” Corbin said. “That’s what it’s about. That’s what this team is. They have so much belief in each other, and they trust each other to do their jobs and own their roles.”
Fellow senior Keelie Wortmann recorded the game’s first goal. She headed in a corner from Tatum in the 39th minute that made it 1-0.
Fresno State found the equalizer during the 60th minute when Kaelyn Miller scored to level the game at 1-1.
Wyoming outshot the Bulldogs 15-9, which included a 5-3 edge in shots on target. Tatum led UW with four shots, while Chance had three and Wortmann and junior Alyssa Bedard logged two each.
Cowgirl senior goalkeeper Miyuki Schoyen registered a pair of saves. Fresno State goalie Valentina Vivas turned away three shots.
Wyoming remains at home and celebrates Senior Day before a 1 p.m. match against San Jose State. The Cowgirls who will be honored are Maria Allen, Alex Daws, DeLaney Hallcroft, Haylee Rice and Kennedy Schomer.