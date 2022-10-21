LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming soccer team didn’t perform at its best Thursday against Fresno State at the Madrid Sports Complex, but notched a late goal when most needed.

The Cowgirls edged Fresno State 2-1 to improve to 5-6-5 on the season and 4-3-2 (14 points) in Mountain West play. The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 1-13-3 overall and 1-7-1 (four points) in league action.

